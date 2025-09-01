Confirmed: the rumor about Charlene and Albert of Monaco is true and the family is happy

Charlene and Albert of Monaco have been, from the very first day, one of the most watched royal couples on the international scene. She is a former South African swimmer with a natural elegance that has won over the press.

He is the heir to the small, glamorous Mediterranean principality. Since their wedding in 2011, they have been under constant scrutiny, not only because of their institutional role, but also because of the ups and downs in their relationship.

The rumor about Charlene and Albert of Monaco is true

The marriage, which at first seemed to mark a new era for the Grimaldi family, has not been free from controversy. Rumors of crisis have been constant. On more than one occasion, it has been said that they lead separate lives, and even that they are bound by a financial contract.

The French newspaper Voici even claimed that Charlene would receive 12 million euros a year to keep by Albert's side. However, the palace has always denied this version, insisting that the bond between them is real and solid.

Political scandals have added to the personal tensions. In 2021, the publication of Les Dossiers du Rocher put the principality in check. There, supposed cases of corruption among the prince's closest advisers were discussed.

Although Albert was implicated indirectly, he managed to avoid the most serious consequences. "He is a weak person. I'm not saying he's a bad person; I think his heart is in the right place, but he avoids confrontation," a journalist stated.

The Grimaldi family is happy

All of this has affected the prince's public image. It doesn't help that his youth was marked by parties, scandals, and relationships outside of marriage. In fact, he has two children born before his wedding to Charlene.

Even so, the birth of Jacques and Gabriella in 2014 brought some stability to his private life and to the future of the dynasty. Despite the criticism, Charlene has kept firm. She has defended her husband and has worked to clean up his image.

For many, she has been key to keeping not only the facade of the marriage, but also the Grimaldi legacy. Although the couple's happiness continues to be questioned, both continue to show unity to the world.