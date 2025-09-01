The information about Queen Letizia that will leave Paloma Rocasolano speechless

Queen Letizia has once again become the protagonist due to a gesture that reveals a little-known side of her personality. The information about her behavior with young children has surprised even those who have known her for decades. Her mother, Paloma Rocasolano, would be among the first to be left speechless upon seeing how Letizia acts in certain situations.

Accompanied by King Felipe, Letizia has visited several of the areas most affected by the fires that have marked this summer. There, she has met with local authorities and residents, showing a direct interest in the consequences of the disasters. However, the most striking aspect has been her way of interacting with the children who were among the affected residents.

The surprise is even greater when one recalls the reputation that Letizia has cultivated over the years. "She is known for being very strict and controlling with her daughters regarding their education and protocol," explained Cristian Salomoni, an expert in nonverbal language, in MujerHoy. Even so, during these visits, the opposite has been proven, as Queen Letizia has shown herself to be approachable, affectionate, and completely devoted to the children, leaving everyone astonished.

Queen Letizia's side that moves even her mother, Paloma Rocasolano

Every time Letizia is surrounded by children, her emotion becomes evident. She holds them in her arms, listens to them alertly, and allows herself to be photographed with them, showing a spontaneity that is rarely seen at official events. Even in the midst of difficult situations, such as the visit to areas devastated by the recent fires, the queen has managed to bring smiles and relief to those around her.

Despite this affectionate side, Letizia continues to show firmness with her daughters, especially with Princess Leonor. The future queen receives clear and constant instructions on how to act at official events, while Sofía enjoys a more informal approach. This shows that Letizia combines authority and affection according to each daughter's needs, keeping a balance that many are unaware of.

The information that has surprised Paloma Rocasolano lies precisely in this balance. Although Letizia is perceived as strict and controlling, her more personal side emerges with children and in vulnerable situations. Her ability to convey affection and closeness without losing firmness shows an upbringing based on respect, responsibility, and sensitivity.

Queen Letizia combines institutional rigor with genuine attention to young children

During the visits to Castilla y León, Galicia, and Extremadura, the queen has toured devastated areas and has taken time to talk with each child. The images of her interaction with the youngest ones reflect tenderness, patience, and genuine care that surprises everyone present. Even in difficult moments, her closeness with the children stands out as her emotional priority.

Finally, Letizia has shown that her role as a mother and her role as queen can coexist without contradictions. Her daughters remain her main concern, and her attention to children shows that her affection is not limited to the family environment. This side of Letizia makes it clear that her capacity for empathy and closeness is genuine, a detail that would undoubtedly surprise her own mother.