Richard Gere, 75, admits the suspicions about his children with Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere hasn't been able to keep hiding what had been rumored about the children he has with Alejandra Silva. Indirectly and through his wife, he has admitted the suspicions.

On social media, the couple have decided to confirm everything. No more and no less than where the little ones, Alexander and James, are now.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva confirm what was rumored about their children

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, are quite cautious regarding their private life. That's why they like to keep it as far away as possible from the media spotlight. But now they've made an exception.

For days, rumors had been circulating about the location of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's children. Many pointed out that the children weren't in Spain, but in another, quieter and more secluded place.

Now, through a video shared on Instagram by her, the couple have confirmed the suspicion. In the images, it's clear that the family is in the U.S., enjoying the summer in a paradisiacal setting.

Richard Gere himself, although not speaking directly, has thus validated the news. His wife has made it clear that the four of them are outside the country, enjoying moments of rest and family togetherness.

In the video, the children appear running and playing in the sand, while the couple take the opportunity to enjoy the sea and the good weather. All while the four of them share other moments of play together. These are everyday scenes that show the normalcy and joy of a family that flees from media noise.

The happiness of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's family

Along with the video, Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere's wife, has written a message full of poetry and feelings. In it, she has highlighted how happy they are. She has done so by emphasizing the importance of enjoying the little pleasures of life, such as the sun or loved ones.

She has stated: "The sun doesn't understand clocks, but it always arrives. It reminds us that life has its own rhythm: it illuminates, awakens, gives warmth and life. Following it is remembering what's essential: children's laughter, skin tingling with the breeze, the horizon that opens with every leap."

"Sunlight isn't just clarity: it's wisdom, awakening, presence. It invites us to be here, now, in what's simplest and truest. Maybe happiness is nothing more than this: learning to walk, and to jump, to the rhythm of its infinite energy."

| Instagram, @alejandragere

With this gesture, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have not only revealed where their children are, but also how they live. Far from protocols and cameras, they've chosen a family life marked by calm and contact with what's essential.

The images and words shared have been very well received on social media. Many followers have celebrated seeing the couple so happy and have appreciated the naturalness with which they show themselves in an intimate moment.

For Gere, at 75 years old, this kind of scene represents a different stage of life compared to his years of greatest activity in Hollywood, when he was married to Cindy Crawford. Now his priority is his children and his family with Alejandra, with whom he has built a solid and stable home.