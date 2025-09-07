Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham's mother, confirms it on social media: there are several photos

Victoria Beckham has surprised her followers by posting several photos with Romeo Beckham on social media. These have come to confirm something very important.

Yes, nothing more and nothing less than, even though they have problems with their son Brooklyn, these haven't managed to overshadow their happiness. Not only that, but also that unity remains the strongest point of their family.

Victoria Beckham gives all the spotlight to Romeo Beckham for a special reason

In recent hours, Victoria Beckham has been celebrating. The reason has been none other than Romeo Beckham's 22nd birthday, whom she wanted to honor with a very special party. The event brought together family and friends, who enjoyed it to the fullest.

As could only be expected, the singer and renowned designer has shared snapshots of the celebration on her social media. In them, the young man appears smiling, enjoying the affection of his loved ones and showing how happy he feels to have those he loves most around him.

The images also show Victoria hugging her son, David Beckham enjoying the celebration, and the younger siblings joining the party with enthusiasm. These are natural photographs, far from forced poses, that convey the warmth of a home where family unity takes center stage.

The photos that confirm the strength of the Beckham family

Victoria Beckham's posts haven't been limited to showing a birthday party. They have been interpreted as a clear message to her followers and to those who have been speculating about the family for some time. With these photos, she has made it clear that love and unity continue to define the Beckhams' lives.

They have served to dispel doubts and make it clear that, although the eldest son, Brooklyn, has distanced himself from the clan, the others remain united and celebrate the most important moments together. Romeo's party has been, ultimately, proof that nothing overshadows the joy of the family core.

What's more, David Beckham, together with his wife, have projected a special image. Yes, that of proud parents celebrating their child's growth.

The birthday party and the shared photos, therefore, have had a double effect. On one hand, they have shown Romeo's happiness at a key stage of his youth. On the other, they have confirmed that, although Brooklyn isn't an active part of the family core, the relationship between the couple and their children remains solid.