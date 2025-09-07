Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway reappear and everyone notices the same detail

The crown princes Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit have once again appeared in public after several difficult weeks. They did so at a highly significant event, where it was desired that the relaxed atmosphere would help show their most approachable and natural side. However, although the couple were alert and kind to those present, what truly drew all eyes was a very specific detail.

Yes, it was none other than the princess's smile that surprised everyone. That gesture revealed the reality she is experiencing. It was not a natural smile, but a forced one.

| Europa Press

Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway's reappearance at a cultural tribute

Princes Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit have reappeared in public in recent hours. After the scandals and the difficult situation faced by her eldest son, Marius Borg, they have continued with their official schedule. This led them to visit Filmparken, in Jar, where a special tribute was paid to one of the great stars of Norwegian cinema: Liv Ullmann.

The event, which celebrated the 90th anniversary of the film complex, was attended by numerous prominent figures. It was conceived as a celebration of the actress's artistic career.

For the occasion, Haakon chose to wear a dark suit with a blue tie, showing the sobriety that usually characterizes him at official engagements. His wife, the princess, wore a purple and white pantsuit that stood out for its elegance.

Throughout the event, both greeted people kindly, exchanged warm gestures, and were alert to the organizers. They also had brief conversations with some of the most significant attendees.

However, the flashes and cameras ended up focusing on an unexpected aspect. It was not the outfits or the solemnity of the event that caught everyone's attention, but Mette-Marit's face. In particular, the expression of her smile.

Mette-Marit's smile, Haakon of Norway's wife, leaves no one indifferent

Mette-Marit tried to convey calm, but her smile revealed another reality. On social media, many agreed that it was not a spontaneous expression, but a forced gesture. Yes, a gesture that seemed to hide the emotional tension she has been carrying lately.

The reason is not unknown to those who follow the Norwegian royal family's current affairs. Alongside her official duties, she is facing the difficult situation of her eldest son, who has several legal problems. This context, without a doubt, affects the princess's mood.

| Instagram, @detnorskekongehus

The impossibility of hiding that emotional weight was reflected in the way she smiled at the aforementioned cultural event. While Haakon kept his usual composure, she showed an expression that suggested, as the saying goes, the real struggle is internal. The smile, though present, lacked the naturalness the public is used to.

This detail did not go unnoticed by anyone. The image of a princess trying to fulfill her institutional duties while facing a personal ordeal has become the most repeated comment after the reappearance.