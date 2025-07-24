Urgent announcement from Marc-André Ter Stegen: Barça fans outraged on Twitter

Marc-André Ter Stegen made a statement public this Thursday that hasn't left anyone indifferent. The goalkeeper for FC Barcelona has announced that he will undergo surgery again due to his persistent back pain, and he will be out for at least three months (3 meses).

"Physically well, but in pain": Ter Stegen's message

Ter Stegen himself has published an open letter through his official X account (formerly Twitter), written in Catalan, in which he explains his current situation. "Physically and athletically, I am in very good shape, but unfortunately, I am not free from pain," the goalkeeper writes.

The player admits that he has been in contact with Barça's medical team and with external experts, and that everyone agrees that the best thing for him is to undergo a new surgical procedure on his back. "The fastest and safest way to fully recover is an operation," he states.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya, Marc André Ter Stegen, Irasutoya

Ter Stegen admits that it deeply hurts him not to be available to help the team at the start of the season. "Fortunately, rehabilitation is bearable and the path back is mapped out," he says. He also thanks the fans for their constant support and promises to keep them informed about his progress. "Don't worry, I'll be back."

Outrage among culés: "Thank you for everything, but it's time to go"

On X, messages of outrage have multiplied in a matter of minutes. Phrases like "We've spent years waiting for him to be like he used to be," "He's neither here nor expected," or "His cycle is over" are just some examples of the accumulated anger among the fans.

| YouTube, F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Some highlighted messages on social media:

@CuleDeCuna: "Ter Stegen gave us a lot in his day, but for some time now, he's more of a problem than a solution. Thank you for everything, but it's time to go." @AntiVarFCB: "Three more months out and another year getting paid without playing. There are still people who defend him? Joan García should be the starter."

@LeoXaviIniesta: "I'm very sorry for him, but we can't depend on a glass goalkeeper. This isn't the Barça of the past." @ViscaLaMasia: "No physique, no character, no leadership. Now three months KO again. Barça needs goalkeepers, not martyrs."

Flick and the sporting management at a crossroads

This new break reignites the controversy over Ter Stegen's role in the squad. Hans-Dieter Flick already made it clear at the beginning of July that the German wasn't in his medium-term plans. In fact, Joan García was signed with the intention of competing for—and probably taking—the starting spot from the veteran goalkeeper.

The injury and Ter Stegen's refusal to leave the club, even though he has been invited to look for a new team, seriously complicate Barça's planning for this season. His high salary and his contract valid until 2028 are a burden for the club, and this operation only fuels the discontent.

The beginning of the end?

What was supposed to be a new beginning for Barça in the post-Xavi era has become another headache in the goal. Although Ter Stegen says he will return, many culés no longer expect his comeback... but his farewell.