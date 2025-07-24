Now it's official: Prince William and Princess Leonor announce the most anticipated news

It has already been confirmed, the big news is now official: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía will travel to Switzerland this Sunday. The reason was revealed this morning and both will attend the grand final of the Women's Euro Cup. Although they won't be alone, William of England will be with them on a day that promises to be historic for both institutions.

Spain and England will face off for the title, a historic duel and a highly desired event for everyone. Excitement has swept over the fans. The atmosphere has heated up in both nations and all eyes have turned to the two monarchies.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

Princess Leonor has been chosen to represent the royal family and she won't be alone because her sister Sofía will accompany her at this world-class sporting event. The news has been received with enthusiasm by the fans.

Everyone expects to see the meeting between Princess Leonor and William

Prince William has also confirmed his presence and will attend as patron of the English Football Federation. His institutional role has been key. However, his meeting with Leonor has captured all the attention.

Both have been highlighted by the international press and there has been talk of a possible protocol greeting. Even of an informal conversation. This meeting has caused great anticipation and has been described as a unique moment for the two crowns.

| Instagram, @homewardsuk

British and Spanish media have covered it extensively. Social media have been filled with comments. Interest has grown every hour and the spotlight has been on them.

Both William and Leonor have left their countries. They have done so with a clear purpose: to support their respective national teams. An image that has symbolized unity and respect.

Leonor and William will travel to support their countries

The final promises to be exciting. However, the presence of the young royals has added symbolic value. It has been interpreted as a gesture of closeness between two historic institutions.

| Europa Press

Followers of both monarchies have celebrated it. Football lovers have as well. It has been seen as a show of support for women's sports and as an opportunity to strengthen ties.

In summary, it has been an announcement that hasn't left anyone indifferent. Princess Leonor and Prince William have been protagonists, their meeting has marked a turning point. History has already been written and this Sunday, the whole world will be watching Switzerland.