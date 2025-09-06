The secret Princess of Asturias has kept is revealed: Queen Sofía knows it

Princess of Asturias, Leonor, has been keeping important information about herself. But now it has been revealed, which has led Queen Sofía to discover it.

It is a special date, because of the event that will take place on it. It has a lot to do with her role as heir to the throne.

What Princess of Asturias has kept silent has been discovered

Lately, Princess of Asturias has been in the news because she has started her new stage of military training at the Air Academy in Murcia. Now she is in the spotlight because what she had kept absolutely silent has come to light. We are referring to the day when she would present Valdesoto with the award as Exemplary Town of Asturias 2025.

Specifically, the media outlet Monarquía Confidencial has revealed that date. Thus, it has published that this moment will take place on October 25, the day after the celebration of the awards that bear Leonor's name.

For the Asturian municipality, the visit of the young woman and her parents will be a source of pride. They will walk through its streets, discover its heritage, and will have the opportunity to get to know the traditions and cultural richness of its residents up close. Among the attractions they will show are local crafts and the natural surroundings that surround this town.

The fact that Leonor will lead the event shows the importance of her role as heir and her involvement in the life of the Crown. Little by little, she is taking on public duties that strengthen her bond with Asturias and consolidate her preparation as future queen of Spain.

Queen Sofía already knows her granddaughter Princess of Asturias's secret

The revelation of this date has made Queen Sofía aware of what Leonor had kept silent. Indeed, the emeritus queen likes to closely follow Princess of Asturias's development. Yes, being aware that each public appearance by the young woman becomes a symbolic gesture toward the citizens.

The emeritus queen has personally experienced the importance of the Princess of Asturias Awards, formerly Prince of Asturias. That's why she knows that the Exemplary Town award ceremony has special value. Not only is a specific community recognized, but the image of continuity and commitment of the Crown to Asturian society is also strengthened.

The news has been received with enthusiasm both by the inhabitants of Valdesoto and by followers of the institution. For many, it will be the first opportunity to see the princess up close at a proximity event, where her approachability and spontaneity usually stand out.

October 25 will therefore be a date marked on the Royal Household's calendar. Also in Queen Sofía's memory, who will see her granddaughter take another step toward the throne. With this gesture, Leonor will reaffirm her bond with Asturias and with the values that the Royal Family seeks to pass on to future generations.