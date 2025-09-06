Monaco's royal house reveals breaking news that has made Prince Jacques happy

The Monaco Royal House has revealed very important breaking news through their social media. In fact, this news has filled Prince Jacques with happiness. Through a letter written by Albert of Monaco, the institution has revealed the step the principality has taken.

The principality has managed to renew a relevant competition held there until 2035. The heir is delighted, because it means that for many more years he will be able to keep enjoying it.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Monaco Royal House shares the big news

Albert and Charlene are constantly under scrutiny after several crises and even because of her lack of relationship with his illegitimate children. However, Monaco royalty is now in the spotlight for another reason. Yes, because the Royal House has announced that they have managed to renew the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1, until 2035.

Specifically, they have announced it by posting a letter written by the sovereign in which he reveals this achievement. The letter reads as follows: "The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is part of the continuity of a sporting and historical tradition. A tradition to which the principality remains deeply linked."

"I can only applaud this renewed commitment. It is proof of a collective success, of the excellence of our collaboration with Formula 1. Meanwhile, it is proof of the unique place Monaco holds in the international motorsport scene."

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The importance of the agreement lies in the fact that the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the pillars of Formula 1. Since its first edition in 1929, the event has become a global showcase, where sport, glamour, and tradition come together. Its renewal guarantees that over the next decade, the principality will keep being the stage for this race, held on a street circuit and considered one of the most challenging.

For the local population, this announcement is a source of pride, as it ensures that their country will keep being the epicenter of a celebration that attracts thousands of visitors annually. Above all, it is a nod to the future, to the heir Jacques, who will grow up seeing how this sporting challenge remains an inseparable part of the identity of the country he will one day govern.

Prince Jacques, happy with the news shared by Monaco Royal House

Prince Jacques, firstborn of Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco, is delighted with the good news. Although he is still a child, he knows that the renewal of the Grand Prix means he will be able to enjoy the race as a privileged spectator for a long time. Moreover, as an adult, he will be able to fulfill his role as heir, presiding over events and presenting trophies in a competition that marks the history of his land.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

International media have quickly highlighted the relevance of this news in a family context. In a context where Monaco Royal House usually makes headlines for rumors about the relationship between the sovereigns, this announcement offers a breath of fresh air. Instead of controversies, it focuses on a sporting and diplomatic success that strengthens the institution's image of stability.

Jacques's own enthusiasm reflects the positive impact of this agreement. Formula 1 is not only a spectacle for fans, it is also an economic and cultural engine for the principality. The continuity of the Grand Prix means that new generations, like the young prince's, will grow up linked to a tradition that has made the country a global reference.