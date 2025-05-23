U-turn with Melody following her partner's decision

After Melody's unexpected result at Eurovision 2025, where her song "Esa Diva" barely scored 37 points, placing her 24th out of 26, the singer has chosen to take a temporary break from the media spotlight. However, what has drawn the most attention is the change in attitude of her partner, Ignacio Batallán, who has decided to remain silent, staying away from social media and the press.

A change of strategy after the festival

Ignacio Batallán, personal trainer and Melody's partner, has been a constant support during the singer's preparation and participation in the European contest. Since their arrival in Basel, he shared messages of encouragement and pride toward the artist. However, after the result, he has opted for a low profile, avoiding public posts and statements.

This change in attitude has surprised many, as Batallán had been a visible figure in Melody's Eurovision process. His decision to remain silent seems to align with that of the singer, who has also canceled her media commitments and returned to Málaga to spend time with her family.

| YouTube

Reactions to the setback

Despite the silence, Batallán expressed his support for Melody through an emotional message on social media, highlighting his pride in the singer's performance and the effort invested in the Eurovision project. "You owned the stage. You excelled. You silenced many critics. What an amazing job, my love. We are proud," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Melody has announced that she will hold a press conference next Monday, May 26, in Prado del Rey, where she will discuss her Eurovision experience and address the speculations that have arisen following her participation.

Support from her partner

This period of reflection and silence by the couple seems to be a strategy to handle the situation with calmness and avoid fueling controversy. Both have decided to prioritize their personal and family well-being, temporarily stepping away from the media spotlight.

| FISHYO, UoaHH, XCatalunya

The attitude of Ignacio Batallán has been interpreted by many as a gesture of respect and support toward Melody, allowing her space to process what happened and prepare to share her version of events at the upcoming press conference.

In a moment of high media exposure, the couple has opted for discretion, a decision that has been positively valued by their followers and demonstrates their mutual commitment and strength in the face of adversity.