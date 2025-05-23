Melody's cachet after participating in Eurovision: The figure that increases by 230%

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025 has marked a turning point in her career. Although her song "Esa Diva" didn't manage to win over the jury or the European public, her time in the contest has had a significant impact on her professional trajectory.

A poor result that leaves a positive note

Melody, the Sevillian artist who became known with "El baile del gorila," represented Spain in Eurovision 2025 with the song "Esa Diva." Despite an energetic performance and a well-crafted staging, the singer obtained the 24th position with 37 points. A ranking that caused surprise and debate in the Spanish music scene.

However, far from being a setback, her participation in the festival has resulted in a notable increase in her cachet. According to journalist Diego de la Viuda, Melody's concert fee has risen from 10,500 euros to 26,620 euros, representing a 230% increase.

The reaction from the public and her colleagues was swift. Artists like Denna and Nil Moliner expressed their support for Melody, highlighting that her performance deserved a better ranking. Chanel, a former representative of Spain in Eurovision, also showed her disagreement with the score Melody received.

Meanwhile, presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez defended the artist in his weekly column. Recognizing her talent and advising her to moderate her diva role to avoid falling into caricature.

A great economic boost

Despite the criticisms and the result in the festival, Melody has managed to capitalize on her participation in Eurovision. She has signed a tour titled "Esa Diva Tour," with about 40 concerts scheduled until February 2026, which translates into earnings exceeding one million euros.

Thus, although her time in Eurovision wasn't as expected in terms of ranking, it has been an important boost in her professional career. The artist has demonstrated that, beyond the results, visibility and media impact can be powerful tools to relaunch an artistic trajectory.

Melody hasn't hesitated to take advantage of the media wave caused after her Eurovision participation, showing on her social media how she is living this exciting moment. The artist has shared images and videos of rehearsals, meetings with fans, and exclusive details of her tour, generating feedback with her audience. This new interaction, along with the considerable increase in her popularity, makes it clear that Melody knows how to adapt to current times and capitalize on every opportunity presented to her.

Will this be the beginning of a new stage for Melody in national and international music? Only time will tell, but the truth is she has managed to turn a setback into an opportunity.