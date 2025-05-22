Toni Aguilar tells it all: 'Melody...'

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025 has left a trail of mixed emotions and deep reflections. After her performance with "Esa Diva," the Sevillian artist has become the center of attention. Not only for her performance on stage but also for the reactions it has sparked in her professional and personal environment.

A disappointing result

Melody represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song "Esa Diva," obtaining the 24th place out of 26 participants, with a total of 37 points. The performance, although technically flawless and with an impressive staging, failed to convince either the jury or the audience.

Tony Aguilar, the festival commentator for RTVE, shared his surprise at the result, highlighting that neither the technical team nor Melody herself expected such a low position. Aguilar recounted that, after the final, he found the singer "disappointed and very upset," although she later tried to cheer up the team by singing her song during the journey to the hotel.

| YouTube

Melody's reaction

In the days following the festival, Melody decided to cancel her schedule and return to her home in Málaga to rest with her son. Amid speculations about her mood and possible conflicts with RTVE, the artist broke her silence, stating that she wasn't hiding and simply needed time to recover. She announced a press conference for Monday in Prado del Rey, where she will share her experience at the festival and clarify any misunderstandings.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Melody's discontent may have been brewing before the festival. Due to disagreements with the organization over aspects such as the choice of dancers and versions of the song. A close friend of the singer mentioned that these factors contributed to her frustration and that she came to regret winning the Benidorm Fest.

Personalities from the entertainment world have also shown their support for Melody. Jorge Javier Vázquez, in his weekly column, recognized the talent of the Spanish artist and advised her to moderate her diva role to avoid falling into caricature. Highlighting that she doesn't need to prove anything else, as she is indisputably a star.

Melody's performance in Eurovision 2025 has been a reflection of her professionalism and resilience, facing criticism and challenges with fortitude. Her upcoming press conference will be an opportunity for the artist to share her perspective and close this chapter with clarity and sincerity.

Additionally, the conversation caused on social media hasn't ceased since that Eurovision night. On Twitter, numerous fans of the singer have created the hashtag #EstamosContigoMelody to show her their unconditional support. Meanwhile, other users have taken the opportunity to debate the future of Spain in Eurovision and the selection criteria of the Benidorm Fest.