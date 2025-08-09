The town with sea views where Miquel, Rafa Nadal's second son, will grow up

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló are celebrating. The reason is that Miquel, their second child, has been born. He, just like his older brother, will grow up in a spectacular village with sea views.

Specifically, he will live with his family in the mansion they own in Porto Cristo, which belongs to the municipality of Manacor. It is a beautiful town, with just over 9,000 inhabitants.

| Google Maps

Porto Cristo, the place where Miquel, Rafa Nadal's second child, will grow up

Miquel, Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló's second child, has been born. He was born last Thursday at the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas hospital, but it is only now that the news has become public. His name is also a way to remember her father, who passed away in 2023.

After being discharged, the baby will settle with his parents and older brother in the mansion the family owns in Porto Cristo. This town, part of Manacor, has just over 9,000 inhabitants and keeps a seafaring charm that captivates both locals and visitors.

This village has become the perfect refuge for Rafa Nadal. Here, he has found the peace and privacy he needs for his life, far from the media intensity that follows him because of his sports career. The house stands out not only for its size and modern design, but also for the sea views it offers from almost every room.

This property, which began construction in 2013, is adapted for the daily life of a family and, at the same time, to welcome friends and relatives. It is a place designed to enjoy the summers, but also the calm of the Mallorcan winter.

| Google Maps

A village with a charming environment and unique corners

Porto Cristo is a village that combines the beauty of its coves and beaches with a rich cultural and tourist offer. The most famous place is the Drach caves, a group of grottoes marked by Lake Martel, one of the largest underground lakes in the world.

Another of its attractions is the Hams caves, known for their curious hook-shaped formations. For those seeking relaxation, Cala Petita is a natural gem. It is a pristine sandy beach over 0.6 mi. (1 km) long, perfect for disconnecting in an almost untouched environment.

For the former tennis player, living in Porto Cristo means being in contact with the sea, something that is part of his identity as a Mallorcan. In addition, the proximity to Manacor, his hometown, allows him to keep the bond with his roots, his academy and his family.

| Instagram, @rafaelnadal

Miquel, Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló's second child, will therefore grow up in an environment that combines nature, tranquility, and quality of life. The proximity to the sea not only offers spectacular views, but also provides opportunities to enjoy water sports. Of course, walks along the coast and outdoor moments throughout the year.

In recent years, Porto Cristo has kept its village character, despite receiving visitors during the high season. This makes it a perfect place for an internationally known family to lead as normal a life as possible.

Miquel's arrival adds a new chapter to the story of this clan, which continues to choose a peaceful life rooted in Mallorca. For Rafa himself, there is no better place to watch his children grow up than this village that combines a seafaring essence with the serenity he values.