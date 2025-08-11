Camilla (queen of England) sparks a controversy that outrages Europe

Camilla has once again become the center of attention after being involved in a new controversy related to her summer vacation. This information has undoubtedly managed to outrage a large part of the European population.

Apparently, King Felipe and his family aren't the only representatives of European royalty who have chosen Greece to enjoy a few days of rest. In fact, as reported by the British press, the Queen of England is also in the Mediterranean country, although, indeed, without the company of Charles III.

| Europa Press

Camilla has been spotted aboard the yacht Zenobia, owned by the Syrian-Saudi billionaire businessman Wafic Said, who is known for his openly conservative convictions.

As expected, these images haven't gone unnoticed at all. In fact, in just a few hours, they've sparked a large number of criticisms, including the one published by The Mirror:

"Queen Camilla was traveling to some of the most exclusive tourist destinations in the Mediterranean country. Since the British royal family is supposed to be strictly apolitical, many will interpret seeing Camilla on the boat of a billionaire conservative donor as the wrong signal."

Camilla becomes involved in a new controversy and becomes the center of all criticism

According to this media outlet, the yacht on which Camilla sailed has an estimated value of £30 million (34 million euros).

| Saïd Foundation

"Although there is no indication that the king's wife has done anything wrong, accepting the hospitality of someone so influential in the world of politics is not a good sign," they lament in this publication. These words have fueled the debate about the appropriateness of this trip in the current political and social context.

Meanwhile, the British newspaper recalls that, "this comes at a time when millions of ordinary Britons are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis." "King Charles has spoken about cutting royal expenses," they add.

| Europa Press

The absence of the monarch on the yacht has been another point highlighted by this British media outlet. In fact, they've taken the opportunity to continue their criticism of Camilla:

"They represent the country at all times and, to be honest, it's not as if they're short of money. This doesn't give Camilla a good image... Especially when the relationships between royalty and their close associates are, rightly, being called into question." Meanwhile, it is confirmed that the owner of the vessel, Wafic Said, was not on board.

However, the relationship between Wafic Said and the British royal family is not recent, despite the controversy sparked by Camilla's vacation on his yacht. In 2019, Charles III, then Prince of Wales, organized a dinner at Clarence House to celebrate the businessman's 80th birthday.

In addition, his family is listed as a founding patron of the current King Charles III Fund, formerly the Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation. On more than one occasion, they've been seen sharing a box at Ascot.