Tomás Guasch copies woke arguments to attack Lamine Yamal

The pharaonic construction of the new Camp Nou has forced the board of directors to postpone, once again, the date of return to the blaugrana stronghold. The latest news culers had was that the players would take the field during the tribute to the club's founder, but that won't be the case. The match will be played at Johan Cruyff and Barcelona fans will have to wait.

The news has delighted Madridist journalists and Barcelona fans critical of Joan Laporta. We have seen Tomás Roncero and Víctor Font celebrating the change of date, calling it a "Comedy Club." Now we have read another Tomás, in this case, Tomás Guasch, writing an article in "El Debate" in which he also takes the opportunity to criticize Lamine Yamal.

The piece is called "Is this Barça going to supervise Lamine?," and it puts on the table the constant changes by the board of directors due to the delay in the construction. The matter had a backstory: playing a match to sneak the €100 million from the stadium's VIP boxes into the club's massive accounts. Although, as you can imagine, those boxes weren't going to be ready by the date chosen for the big moment."

| FCB

The article continues with attacks on Barça, mentions of the boxes, Negreira, and anything that could tarnish the club's image. To finish, of course, talking about Lamine Yamal in a sarcastic tone, but one that could be a copy of the paternalistic and woke discourse.

"It also turns out that these same male and female board members are expected to supervise Lamine, a kid and a curious environment that raise concern in any normal observer. Them. Them? It's a joke.", writes Guasch, to continue talking about young people with achondroplasia who admit they haven't felt humiliated.

"The matter of the dwarfs, image ladies, gangsters and so on is considered settled with the inevitable division of opinions. On one side, those of us who think it was a shameless tackiness and those who saw it as a childish prank typical of someone at an age to have fun and that as long as he keeps scoring goals..."

| Canva

Supervise him or keep a close eye on him

According to Guasch, Barça must keep a close eye on Lamine Yamal. It doesn't seem so much a desired action, but rather mockery. In his Madridist sentiment, he would want this marking not to exist, since the player would be more distracted and, therefore, less dangerous in sports. In the end, everything comes down to one word: envy.