Tomás Roncero and Víctor Font hand in hand against Barça: 'The club of...'

FC Barcelona closed the 2024/2025 season in an excellent way. The Champions League slipped away by a hair in the semifinals against Inter Milan, who knew how to take advantage of the mistakes of a young and goal-hungry team. Everything else was magnificent. La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and the matches against Real Madrid ended in a rout. Barça's homegrown squad managed to crush a Real Madrid built with money, and some people still haven't realized it.

It's normal for representatives of the "caverna" to attack Barça. We are used to it and, in fact, it's healthy from a sporting perspective. What is surprising is that presidential candidates, like Víctor Font, join them and take advantage of any detail to attack the club they claim to love. In this regard, Font criticized the board of directors' decision not to play the Joan Gamper trophy at Camp Nou.

"The line between improvisation and deception is very thin". This is how the official profile of the newspaper As shared it, and Tomás Roncero took the opportunity to share it and add his own touch: "The Comedy Club".

| FCB, XCatalunya

Logically, the comments didn't take long to appear. FC Barcelona fans and football fans around the world were very critical of Tomás Roncero, but also of Víctor Font, reminding them that the "Comedy Club" is Real Madrid, a club that after signing Kylian Mbappé had already won the league without playing it.

"The comedy club that wins you the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and La Liga, direct matchups 4-0, and then you go cry in the valley! Top-notch comedy", said one user.

"The comedy club has beaten you in two finals this year, champ", wrote another user on the social network Twitter.

Víctor Font, the firm opposition to Joan Laporta

Víctor Font was born in Granollers in 1972. He is a Catalan businessman known mainly for his involvement in the world of football and his candidacy for the presidency of FC Barcelona. His professional profile has been forged in the field of strategic consulting, investment banking, and the technology sector.

Font is co-founder and CEO of the international firm Delta Partners, which has a presence on several continents, and he was previously a partner at the consulting firm Oliver Wyman, working in cities such as São Paulo, Barcelona, and Dubai. In addition, Víctor Font was part of the founding team of the Catalan newspaper Ara, founded in 2010, and he remains linked to its editorial structure.

| XCatalunya, Canva

Font's entry into Barça's environment was consolidated with the launch of the "Sí al Futur" project in 2015, which aimed to transform the club's management, betting on the modernization and professionalization of all its structures. His candidacy gained strength in 2018, when he officially announced his intention to run in the elections, and he gained the support of well-known figures such as Toni Nadal, Dr. Ramón Cugat, journalist Antoni Bassas, and especially Xavi Hernández, who has always been a key figure in his proposal.

In the March 2021 elections, Víctor Font was the second most voted candidate, obtaining almost 30% of the votes, far behind the winner, Joan Laporta, who surpassed 54%.

The main focus of his project is the reform of the club's management model, with a firm commitment to professionalization and transparency. Font argues that Barça must remain in the hands of its members, but he considers it essential to create a modern and efficient governance structure, with control mechanisms that guarantee economic and sporting sustainability.

| XCatalunya, Canva

He has been very critical of Laporta's current board of directors, whom he accuses of improvising in their decisions, lacking a clear strategic plan, and lacking transparency in the most important operations. In fact, he has even demanded the calling of early elections in the face of what he considers disappointing and unclear management.

In his latest public statements, Víctor Font has pointed out that the line between improvisation and deception is very thin, especially when talking about projects like Espai Barça or transfer and renewal operations. He believes that the lack of transparency is a serious problem and calls for more clarity in contracts and in the management of the club's resources. Font also warns of the risk of losing Barça's social model if the structural challenges are not faced with seriousness and a real willingness to change.