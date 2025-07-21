Anna Lewandowska's brutal reaction after seeing something from Barcelona

The sea combines silence, light, and freshness. That's how Anna Lewandowska perceived it on a recent morning in Barcelona. The fitness coach and fitness figure, who has more than six million followers on Instagram, surprised her community with a sunrise story that's generating an unexpected stir. As soon as she posted it, her reaction—a mix of surprise and genuine admiration—went viral and showed her real, everyday connection with the city.

A sunrise that stopped time

Around 5 a.m., Anna appeared on her social media with a captivating image of the Mediterranean from Barceloneta Beach. With the iconic W Hotel peeking over the horizon, she let out several phrases, both amazed and excited: "Look at this... I woke up at five in the morning, because it's a special morning." She didn't reveal until later that she was paddle surfing, combining a sports plan with the contemplation of aunique setting in Europe.

This type of content, far from artificial glamour, surprised people with its authenticity. Dressed simply—swimsuit, sunglasses, and sports leggings—she showed a rarely seen side of Barcelona, more human and accessible, conveying her passion for an active life and a healthy routine, in line with her professional profile.

| ACN, @annalewandowska, XCatalunya

Statements in the media

The outlet El Nacional shared the video, highlighting how the coach "has won over Barça followers from the very start." Every gesture as she glided over the water, with the sky brightening, was captured and celebrated in hundreds of comments that valued that morning serenity.

In a recent interview with Vanitatis, she made it clear why she feels comfortable in Barcelona. She explained that the city's tolerance lets her move freely, without judgment, in leggings and with a sporty attitude—a preference she shares openly. She also recalled her journey: from Poland to Munich, through her current life in Spain and her personal projects.

Sports, business, and lifestyle

Anna isn't just the wife of Barça's top scorer: she's a renowned athlete. The world medalist in karate is also a healthy lifestyle influencer and businesswoman. She studied nutrition and management, and has created her own healthy food brand and training centers. In 2025, she moved part of her activity to Barcelona, where she has already opened her first gym with the intention of expanding to other cities, such as Madrid.

| @annalewandowska

The connection she has built with the city goes beyond a simple tourist visit. She is present at social and sports events, and she has frequently stated that her new life in Catalonia gives her freedom and creativity.

What stands out about the sunrise video isn't just the landscape. It's the image of an active and balanced woman. Her presence on social media, early mornings included, conveys an inspiring narrative that many see as a reflection of daily well-being.