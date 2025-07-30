This is what King Juan Carlos did with Princess Irene when she was left an orphan

King Juan Carlos made an essential decision regarding Princess Irene, sister of Doña Sofía, after their mother's death. What he did with Irene when she was left orphaned has deeply shaped the role she has played within the royal family. This gesture has been key for the princess to find a new direction and a safe space in Spain.

After Queen Federica's passing, Princess Irene went through a very delicate situation. The emeritus king decided to welcome her at the Zarzuela Palace in 1981, offering her a refuge amid uncertainty. This welcome was not only an act of protection, but a commitment that went beyond the family sphere.

| Europa Press

The princess arrived at Zarzuela in a state of vulnerability: without a mother, without resources, and without nationality, since the Greek government had withdrawn her passport. At first, she was very withdrawn, spending most of her time cloistered in her room so as not to disrupt the daily life of the Bourbons. This silent attitude caused some frustration in Juan Carlos, who expected Irene to accompany Doña Sofía more often.

King Juan Carlos and Princess Irene: mutual respect and support

Over time, Princess Irene has transformed her situation and has gained significant importance within the family core. In her more than 80 years, she has become an irreplaceable figure for the family, especially for Doña Sofía. Her discretion and conciliatory character have earned her deep respect from all members.

Irene has followed an uncommon path within royalty, as she embraced the Buddhist faith and lived for a decade in an ashram in India. Her lifestyle includes a strict vegetarian diet, abstinence from alcohol and tobacco, and daily meditation. This uniqueness hasn't interfered with her family relationships; instead, it has strengthened her image as a special and respected person.

| Europa Press

The respect King Juan Carlos has shown her is remarkable, especially because Irene never intervened in his marital conflicts with Doña Sofía. Her nephews, King Felipe and the infantas Elena and Cristina, consider her an essential support and are grateful to her for being their mother's greatest support. Even Queen Letizia attended her 80th birthday celebration, showing Irene's relevance within the royal environment.

Irene's current life at Zarzuela and her relationship with King Juan Carlos

After King Constantine's death and Juan Carlos's prolonged absence in Abu Dhabi, the princess has become Doña Sofía's main support. Both sisters share not only family ties, but also charitable vocations through their respective foundations and a similar spiritual focus, centered on meditation and natural therapies.

Currently, the princess lives mostly at Zarzuela, where she has her own private space with every comfort. Her public appearances have increased, especially at cultural events such as concerts, a passion she shares with her sister.

| Europa Press

In addition, Irene actively participates in family celebrations such as vacations in Marivent and religious events in Palma, always discreetly accompanying Doña Sofía. Thus, what began as an act of welcome from Juan Carlos has established Irene as an essential pillar in the family and a symbol of stability.