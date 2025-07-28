Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva break their silence and reveal the truth: 'Important'

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have broken their silence with an emotional announcement that has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. The couple has issued a joint statement in which they reveal a very special step they had been preparing discreetly for months.

"Today we take an important step." This is how the message begins, which they have shared to mark a key milestone in their commitment to solidarity. What is behind these words that have provoked so many comments?

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva reveal the truth about the Gere Foundation

The event that has prompted this moving public reaction is the launch of the new website for the Gere Foundation. It is an initiative that clearly reflects the mission shared by the couple.

"Today we take an important step. One that reflects years of commitment, action, and hope. We are proud to present the new website of the Gere Foundation," they state at the beginning of the statement.

This announcement not only involves a digital update. It represents the consolidation of a vital and professional journey that both have traveled together with determination and dedication. The foundation acts as an open window to the work they do, showing the world what they believe in and what they fight for.

"A space that brings together the causes that have inspired us for many years. Human rights, social justice and democracy, preservation of our planet, and the pursuit of a peaceful and happy future for all," they add.

The tone of the message is filled with emotion and determination. It is a declaration of principles, but also an open invitation to those who wish to be part of this collective journey toward a fairer world.

"Here you will find the collaborations and projects that drive us and form the basis of our current work. From giving visibility to the invisible and raising our voices for those who have none, to supporting those in vulnerable situations and seeking a more sustainable world," they continue.

The website acts as a platform for awareness and action, and its goal is to amplify silenced voices. The final message sums up the couple's spirit with deep and universal sensitivity.

"We believe in a world where change is possible, because genuine compassion is the path to happiness, and because caring for others is caring for the whole. We invite you to explore this new window into the Foundation's mission, and, above all, to join us on this journey. We are all in this together," it concludes.

A solidarity commitment that strengthens the story of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Based in Spain for years, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have built a strong family with their children Alexander and James. In addition, they have also continued their joint project based on philanthropy.

Since they began their relationship in 2014, both have channeled their values into concrete actions. Before meeting the actor, Alejandra Silva was already collaborating with projects such as Hogar Sí and Open Arms. Her social sensitivity was one of the aspects that most captivated Richard Gere.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Gere has been a tireless activist for decades. In one of his most impactful experiences, he lived as a homeless person to play his role in Invisibles. That episode changed his perception of social reality and reaffirmed his personal commitment.

Now, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have shown once again that their love goes beyond the sentimental: it is a form of commitment to the world. With the launch of the new Gere Foundation website, they reaffirm their determination to keep inspiring through action and empathy. Their message, full of emotion and hope, invites reflection on each person's ability to generate real change.