We enter the little house in Madrid where Queen Sofía lives: it doesn't have a kitchen

Queen Doña Sofía lives in a modest apartment, far from the pomp that usually surrounds royalty. Despite her historic role as consort to King Juan Carlos I, her daily life takes place in a simple residence within Zarzuela Palace. The most surprising thing about this space is a detail that few would imagine.

This is what the magazine Semana has revealed, offering a more intimate look at the former queen's current life. According to the publication, Doña Sofía lives with her sister, Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark, in a reserved area of the palace. It is an apartment with a bedroom, bathroom, and a small living room, but it lacks something as basic as a kitchen.

The reason for this absence is not a matter of whim, but of palace logistics. The main kitchen of the complex is located in the basement (semisótano), and that's where the staff prepare the meals that are later served to the sisters. This arrangement allows both of them to live in complete comfort without the need for additional facilities.

The decision to live this way doesn't entirely surprise those who know Doña Sofía's austere and disciplined character. At 86 years old, the queen has kept a reserved lifestyle, focused on her institutional commitments and her family. Instead of seeking luxury, she has preferred to keep her routine and tranquility.

Inside her bedroom, one element stands out that has especially drawn attention: a treadmill. This device is an essential part of her daily routine, since the former queen has not wanted to give up physical exercise despite her age. According to Semana, this practice helps her keep active even inside the Palace.

Although she has suffered the occasional stumble at recent public events, Doña Sofía continues to do everything possible to take care of herself. Sports, together with her diet and calm habits, are part of her formula to keep fit. All of it, from that modest "little house" without a kitchen that she occupies in Zarzuela.

Queen Sofía and the kings: two ways of living in the palace

Meanwhile, current monarchs Felipe VI and Letizia live in the so-called Prince's Pavilion, built in 2002. That residence, also within the palace grounds, has all the modern comforts, according to El Mundo. Unlike the space occupied by Queen Sofía, there the contemporary design intended for a young family is evident.

All in all, Doña Sofía's choice of a simpler and more practical lifestyle is consistent with her trajectory. She has preferred discretion over excess, even within such a symbolic setting as Zarzuela Palace. A queen without a kitchen, but with everything under control.