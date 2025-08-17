This is the building in Madrid where Jaime de Marichalar owns a $3M apartment

After some time away from the media spotlight, Jaime de Marichalar has once again become the center of attention. All eyes are now on the building in Madrid, where the former husband of Infanta Elena owns an apartment valued at 3 million euros.

Fourteen years after his divorce, Jaime de Marichalar is still one of the most sought-after faces by the press in our country. He has also become one of the most frequent attendees at the most exclusive celebrations in the capital.

As everyone already knows, his professional career is linked to the world of luxury, where he serves as an advisor to several companies and runs a renowned tailoring firm. He combines this lifestyle with a very select social circle.

He carries out his professional activities, marked by a constant pace, both inside and outside his residence. The property is located in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Madrid, an area that ranks among the highest economic levels in the country. There, he enjoys a peaceful life, surrounded by a privileged environment.

All about the building where Jaime de Marichalar's multimillion-euro residence is located

As has come to light, despite his divorce, the distance separating Jaime de Marichalar from Infanta Elena is minimal. His home is just a seven-minute drive from his ex-wife's family residence, who lives in the Niño Jesús neighborhood.

The aristocrat acquired this residence two years before ending his life together with his ex-wife. In 2005, he individually applied for a mortgage loan of 3.1 million euros to be repaid over three decades.

At that time, the transaction was very striking because of the amount, but for Jaime de Marichalar, the property was worth the investment. In fact, his conviction led him to close the purchase without too many doubts.

The house in question is a triplex of 7,911 sq. ft. (735 m²). It also has several parking spaces, a storage room, and a patio shared with another duplex, a rare privilege even in his building.

With the collaboration of interior designer Rosa Bernal, each floor of Jaime de Marichalar's house has a very defined layout. The first floor houses the kitchen, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a library, and the service area; the second brings together his children's bedrooms and a guest room.

On the upper level is the main suite along with a small private pool. This comfort feature is part of his daily life and he has no intention of giving it up.

Although he lives alone, Jaime de Marichalar enjoys the company of his children during their visits to Madrid. They, like their father, keep a discreet life, but share moments with him in this residence located near restaurants, boutiques, and cultural activities.