They reveal the reason for the change at Stella del Carmen's wedding, daughter of Antonio Banderas

The wedding of Stella del Carmen, daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, has become one of the most desired events of the year. The announcement of her marriage sparked excitement, but a piece of news has completely changed the plans and has left many wondering what's behind this decision.

The engagement to Alex Gruszynski, her lifelong boyfriend, seemed set for a celebration in Andalusia. However, the change in the choice of location has surprised both followers and media. What has really happened for Stella and Alex to take such a striking step?

| Europa Press

Stella del Carmen decides to get married at Abadía Retuerta in search of greater privacy

Exactly one year ago, Stella del Carmen shared her happiness with her Instagram followers by announcing the wedding. "I can be with my favorite person on the face of the Earth forever!" she wrote alongside a romantic carousel of images where she showed her engagement ring.

The news filled Antonio Banderas with emotion, and he didn't hesitate to publicly express his joy: "My daughter Stella del Carmen is getting married. We couldn't be happier and more excited," he confessed in an interview with ¡Hola!.

Since then, there was speculation that the ceremony would be held in Andalusia, as a tribute to Stella's Málaga roots and Antonio Banderas's close relationship with his homeland. However, the final decision has taken a different direction, and the reason for this change has now come to light.

| Instagram, @stellabanderasgriffith

The mystery already has an answer: Stella del Carmen and Alex Gruszynski's choice to hold their wedding at Abadía Retuerta is due to their desire to organize an intimate and discreet wedding. The couple want to avoid leaks and experience a very personal day, surrounded only by their loved ones.

The wedding won't just be a high-profile media event in Spain, but also news closely followed in the United States. Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson, the bride's mother and sister, respectively, will be among the most desired guests, ensuring the event has international resonance.

The decision has surprised many, since at first it was expected that the wedding would be held in Málaga as a nod to the paternal family. However, the Valladolid surroundings offer the tranquility and luxury the couple were seeking. It's a way to balance tradition, elegance, and modernity on the most important day of their lives.

A unique setting for an exclusive wedding

The chosen place couldn't be more special. Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine is a five-star hotel built on a 12th-century Romanesque abbey in the heart of Ribera del Duero. Its exclusive character, with just 30 rooms, makes it the perfect setting to guarantee privacy and offer an unforgettable experience to the guests.

The complex offers guests not only a natural environment of vineyards and stunning landscapes, but also luxury services that make a difference. From its spa in the former stables to its Michelin-starred restaurant, every corner breathes history and sophistication.

The bridal suite, with more than 1,080 sq. ft. (100 m²) and full butler service, is valued at over 1,500 euros per night. Without a doubt, it will be the newlyweds' refuge after the big celebration. In addition, complementary activities such as wine tastings, yoga, or meditation turn the stay into an unforgettable experience.

It's clear that Stella del Carmen's decision to move her wedding to Valladolid reflects her desire to have an intimate and protected wedding. Antonio Banderas has celebrated that his daughter keeps her connection with Spain despite having grown up in the United States. Now, all that's left is to wait until October to discover what this very special day will be like, destined to mark a turning point in the family's life.