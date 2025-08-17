Felipe VI (king of Spain) breaks with everything and announces an unexpected change of plans

Summer seemed to be passing calmly for the Royal Family, but reality has taken an unexpected turn. Felipe VI has made a decision that has surprised both institutional circles and public opinion, showing that the monarch always puts duty above personal matters.

The decision has come as a cold shower for those who were hoping for a break for the family in Greece. Everything suggests that a series of events have led the king to change everything. What has really happened for his vacation to be interrupted so suddenly?

| Europapress

Felipe VI cancels his vacation and returns to Spain amid the wildfire crisis

The last few days have been marked by two circumstances that have completely changed the Royal Household's schedule. On one hand, the devastating wildfires ravaging much of Spanish territory, with a level of severity not seen in years. On the other, the motorcycle accident that has left Jaime Anglada, a close friend of the monarch, in critical condition.

Felipe VI landed in Thessaloniki with Queen Letizia and their daughters, Sofía and Leonor, starting a period of rest planned for several weeks. However, what was supposed to be a quiet summer turned into a series of worries and calls that have made him return to Spain.

Now, Felipe VI has decided to cancel his family vacation and move up his return to Spain, completely breaking with his summer plans. The monarch has considered it essential to be present in the country due to the multiple wildfires spreading across different autonomous communities.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The king will embark on a trip this Sunday from Thessaloniki aboard a military plane sent from the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base. With this gesture, Felipe VI underlines his commitment to the affected citizens and to the professionals risking their lives fighting the fire. Although his official schedule won't fully resume until September, the emergency has imposed an immediate change of priorities.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Head of State had closely followed the situation through phone conversations with the regional presidents. In just five days, he kept in touch with the leaders of up to nine communities, including Andalucía, Galicia, Castilla y León, Asturias, and Comunidad Valenciana. That constant monitoring allowed him to gauge the magnitude of the tragedy and decide that he couldn't stay on the sidelines.

Felipe VI will meet with UME in Torrejón to show support for the military

Felipe VI's first stop after landing in Madrid will be the headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), located at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base. There, he will receive a detailed report on the operations deployed throughout the territory.

UME has had to reinforce their presence in several regions, especially in those where the flames have forced thousands of people to evacuate. The king wants to personally listen to the military commanders and convey his direct support to those working tirelessly in one of the worst environmental emergencies in recent years.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

With this visit, Felipe VI strengthens his image of institutional commitment. It's not just a protocol act, but a clear message to citizens going through moments of anguish.

King Felipe will visit Jaime Anglada after his serious accident

Felipe VI's other major concern these days is of a distinctly personal nature. Jaime Anglada, one of his closest friends, is hospitalized in serious condition at the Hospital Universitari Son Espases in Palma de Mallorca.

The Mallorcan artist suffered a traffic accident on August 7, when he was hit while riding his motorcycle in the Balearic capital. The consequences have been devastating: a cranioencephalic polytrauma, internal fractures, and several surgical operations. In addition, a procedure on the pelvis and hip in which plates and the head of the femur were placed.

| Europa Press

According to the program Fiesta on Telecinco, Felipe VI will go to the hospital to visit him. They have kept a friendship for more than two decades and have shared numerous summers in Mallorca, where Anglada is a cultural reference. His health condition has been a blow for the king, who hasn't hesitated to reorganize his schedule to accompany him in this difficult time.

Felipe VI has shown once again that the Crown stands by the citizens, even in the hardest moments. His decision to cancel the vacation reflects both an institutional commitment and a personal involvement. Now, with Spain hit by wildfires and a close friend in critical condition, the monarch faces a summer marked by responsibility and uncertainty.