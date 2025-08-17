A royal expert reveals the secret Meghan Markle has been hiding for months

The contract renewal between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Netflix has been announced as good news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, far from being celebrated unanimously, this decision has raised suspicions. In addition, it has sparked an intense debate in which royal experts warn that what seems like a triumph hides a much less favorable reality.

The initial enthusiasm has been overshadowed by critical voices who speak of a reduced contract, a loss of influence, and a relationship with the platform marked by distrust. Why has what seemed like a victory turned into a reason for questioning?

A royal expert warns that Meghan Markle's contract with Netflix is a failure

After their departure from the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan surprised everyone by signing a multi-million dollar contract with Netflix valued at $100 million. That agreement promised documentaries, series, and shows capable of strengthening their new life away from Buckingham. At that time, the couple presented the project as a way to keep financial independence and give a voice to social causes.

The documentary Harry & Meghan was the most notable work, but the rest of the projects fell short of what was desired. The British press did not hesitate to point out that many of their attempts had been "failures" and that the initial aura of the Sussexes was fading in Hollywood. That perception has followed the couple up to the current renewal, which is already born under the shadow of controversy.

The announcement of the new agreement with Netflix seemed to reaffirm the bond between the platform and the Sussexes. However, royal experts like Richard Eden have described it as a "slap in the face." As he explained on the show Palace Confidential, the current contract is only a "first option" agreement, which means Netflix will have the final say in approving or rejecting projects.

"It's definitely a slap in the face," Eden said, highlighting that the couple will only receive funding if the shows are approved. Compared to the initial agreement, which guaranteed a multi-million dollar annual payment, this new arrangement is seen as a clear downgrade.

The perception that the new contract is a downgrade directly affects Meghan and Harry's public image. Their detractors see it as confirmation that they're no longer as relevant, while their supporters interpret it as proof of perseverance.

Richard Eden pointed out that "by all indications, it's a considerable downgrade. It remains to be seen how much money they'll earn from it." The expert added that only two productions are planned: a holiday special of With Love, Meghan and a documentary about children in Uganda.

The British press claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost negotiating power

The most critical media outlets, such as the Daily Mail and The Sun, interpret this change as a clear loss of power for the couple. Since they don't have a guaranteed income, Harry and Meghan's image is weakened compared to other entertainment figures.

Rebecca English, royal editor of the Daily Mail, summed it up in clear terms: "It depends who you talk to. For their supporters, it's a triumph because they're renewing with Netflix. For their critics, however, it's a huge downgrade from what they had before."

The reality is that the perception of failure doesn't come out of nowhere. Shows like Polo were criticized for their low viewership and limited cultural impact. Although the documentary about the couple attracted global attention, it wasn't enough to consolidate their brand in Hollywood.

Another key point in this debate is the value that Netflix really finds in the Sussexes. Some analysts suggest that the platform keeps its interest mainly because of the expectation of new revelations about the British Royal Family. The couple's content and confessions have proven to be an audience magnet, and that could be the real reason why they're still relevant to the company.

There is no doubt that the new agreement with Netflix reveals a crossroads for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, marked by criticism, doubts, and the perception of lost power. Although their supporters argue that this is a victory, the British press insist that this contract is a downgrade compared to the initial one. The real question now is whether the Sussexes will know how to turn this stage into an opportunity or if they'll remain trapped by the "failure" label that haunts them.