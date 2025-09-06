They reveal Marta Gayá's secret and King Juan Carlos makes an important decision

This week, a piece of information has come to light that once again puts Juan Carlos I at the center of the debate. Marta Gayá, the woman who has been by his side in the shadows for decades, is once again in the spotlight after new details about their discreet relationship have emerged. The emeritus king has made a key decision that defines his present and his future.

Although he has officially resided in Abu Dhabi since 2020, the reality is more complex than it seems. His constant trips to Switzerland and the discreet life he keeps in the Alpine country prove it. What is behind this story that mixes friendship, love, and power?

The details of the discreet relationship between Marta Gayá and King Juan Carlos

The story of Juan Carlos I and Marta Gayá is not recent. It dates back to the summer of 1990, when they met at a party in Palma organized by Zourab Tchokotua, a friend of the monarch. Since then, their bond has gone through scandals and controversies, always under a veil of discretion that has been the hallmark of the Mallorcan woman.

In 1992, the magazine Época published the report The lady of rumor, where the king was linked to Gayá. That information caused a media earthquake and there was even talk of an institutional crisis in Felipe González's government. However, neither the passage of the years nor political changes managed to break a solid relationship that has lasted for more than four decades.

Meanwhile, other friendships of the emeritus, such as Corinna Larsen, made headlines, but none reached the strength of the one he keeps with Marta Gayá. Pilar Eyre, an expert on the Royal House, has stated in Lecturas that "the only relationship he has confirmed to me is the one with Marta", words that were also endorsed by Bárbara Rey. With this background, the next chapter of this story becomes even more relevant.

Journalist Pilar Eyre has revealed that Juan Carlos I and Marta Gayá spent the winter together in the Cologny apartment that he gave her in 2007. That residence, located 9 mi. (15 km) from Infanta Cristina's home in Geneva, has become their refuge, far from the media noise.

Until now, it was thought that the emeritus was staying at the luxurious Four Seasons hotel. However, Eyre has stated that Juan Carlos's real home in Switzerland is Marta's. "He calls her "my girlfriend" and she calls him Juancho", wrote the journalist, alluding to the complicity they keep.

Beyond the intimate gestures, what is revealing is the intention of the emeritus king. At 87 years old and with health problems, he has told those close to him that he wishes to "end his days" by Gayá's side. That wish not only reflects a sentimental bond, but also the trust and stability that the Mallorcan woman has given him for 45 years.

The silence of King Juan Carlos after the revelation about Marta Gayá

After the revelations, it was expected that Juan Carlos I would deny or clarify the information, as he has done on previous occasions. However, the reaction has been different, since the emeritus has opted for an important decision: to keep silent. He considers that not speaking out is the best way to protect Marta Gayá from media pressure.

Sources close to him say that, in addition to keeping a low profile publicly, he may have used his contacts to ensure that she doesn't suffer consequences from this exposure. This measure shows just how much his priority is to shield her. This gesture also reflects the importance Gayá has in his life, surpassing even other friendships that were fleeting.

In addition, King Juan Carlos has already made arrangements to ensure Marta's well-being in the event of his death. According to Eyre, the emeritus "has already made sure that she will lack nothing when he dies", and not only financially.

The story between Marta Gayá and King Juan Carlos shows how a personal bond can outlast decades of changes, scandals, and silences. The emeritus's decision to keep silent and protect her confirms that she is much more than a friend. The key will be to discover how far he is willing to go so that this bond is kept and transcends even his own life.