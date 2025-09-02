Infanta Elena has a gesture toward her aunt, Princess Irene, that very few will forget

Infanta Elena has made a gesture toward her aunt, Princess Irene, that hasn't gone unnoticed. The detail, discreet yet deeply meaningful, has moved those who closely follow the royal family's current events. Many agree that it's a show of commitment that will remain in memory for a long time.

This gesture, which has surprised even the most skeptical, has come to light in a delicate context for the Borbón family. Princess Irene is going through a difficult health situation, which has required the direct involvement of her closest circle. In this scenario, Elena's role has taken on unexpected and exemplary prominence.

According to journalist Pilar Eyre, Elena has been accompanying her mother, Queen Sofía, without leaving her side for a moment while they care for Princess Irene. Both she and Infanta Cristina have taken on the responsibility of organizing the medical operation that attends to their aunt. It's a constant and silent effort that shows complete dedication to the family.

Infanta Elena and her sister's personal commitment to Princess Irene

Eyre herself, in her column for Lecturas, has described this involvement in detail. "They haven't left her alone for a moment and they're the ones who organize the medical operation for their aunt Irene," she wrote, highlighting the importance of this support. It's a task that, although invisible to many, proves essential in moments of great fragility.

The royal family expert has pointed out that Princess Irene doesn't have her own assets and has always depended on Queen Sofía's financial support. That's why the help from the infantas takes on even more value, as it's a completely selfless dedication. Thus, Elena and Cristina have become the true guardian angels of their mother and aunt, taking on a role of great personal commitment.

Infantas Elena and Cristina support Queen Sofía in one of her most difficult moments

The effort of Queen Sofía's daughters isn't limited to medical matters, but also focuses on caring for their mother. The emeritus queen is going through difficult times as she sees her sister's health deteriorate, with whom she has shared an entire life. For this reason, her daughters try to ease her burden and keep her spirits up, preventing the pain from consuming her completely.

This gesture from Infanta Elena, together with Cristina and their constant closeness to their mother, is interpreted as a way to give back everything they received in the past. Queen Sofía has always prioritized her children's well-being, and now they're the ones supporting her. In a context of family difficulties and tensions, caring for Princess Irene has become a symbol of unity that few will forget.