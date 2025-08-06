Jane Etta, Brad Pitt's mother, dies at 84: 'I don't know how we'll move forward without her'

Jane Etta Pitt, mother of renowned actor Brad Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84, according to the American outlet TMZ. The news, which has come to light in recent days, has shocked both those close to the family and the actor's admirers. Those who knew the important role his mother had played in his personal life.

According to TMZ, Jane Etta died just a few days ago, although her passing hadn't been released until one of her granddaughters, Sydney Pitt, made it official. The daughter of Brad's younger brother, Doug Pitt, has shared an emotional farewell on her Instagram account.

"My dear grandmother, Jane Etta, we weren't ready for you to go. But knowing that you're finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a little easier for us," Sydney wrote. She also accompanied her words with a series of tender photographs with her grandmother.

In the message, the young woman also recalled her grandmother's immense heart: "If you knew her, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply about everyone and everything, without asking questions."

"I don't know how we're going to move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke and every gesture. She was love in its purest form," the young woman said.

Jane Etta and her husband, William Pitt, who owned a trucking company, raised their three children, Doug, Brad, and Julie, in Springfield, Missouri.

There, they formed a very close-knit family. The mother of the star of F1, the recent film Brad appears in, has always been described as the emotional pillar of the Pitts. She was a person deeply committed to the well-being of her children and grandchildren.

Brad Pitt hasn't spoken yet about the loss of his mother

Sources close to the family have indicated that Brad Pitt kept a very close relationship with his mother. "She was the family's link, and just five years ago she brought everyone together to celebrate a big family party," a source cited by TMZ recalled. Highlighting the cheerful and conciliatory spirit that has always characterized Jane.

Although no further details have been revealed about the causes of her passing, Jane Etta's legacy has been marked in the memories of her children and grandchildren. They have described her as a symbol of unconditional love, artistic sensitivity, and overwhelming generosity.