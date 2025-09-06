Surprise statement from Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco: ‘My family…’

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Charlene of Monaco, have surprised everyone. They have done so by releasing an important statement that shows their sensitivity and empathy toward those who are suffering the most.

Specifically, they have sent words of encouragement to the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. This way, they have wanted to show their sensitivity toward the tragedy that is affecting that country after the accident involving its funicular. Among the most moving phrases from the Monegasque couple, this one stands out: "My family and the Monegasque people join me in expressing our deep sorrow for this tragedy."

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The message of support from Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco

These days, the entire world has been shocked by the serious accident involving the Lisbon funicular. This incident has resulted in more than 20 people injured and 16 dead. The accident, apparently, was caused by a broken cable and a failure in the counterweight system.

In response to what happened, Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife have not wanted to remain silent, just as they didn't with the fires in Spain. Thus, they have released a surprise statement addressed to the President of Portugal, where they have shown the deep sorrow they feel for what happened. They have shared this statement on their social media.

The text reads as follows: "Princess Charlene and I have received with great emotion the news of the dramatic accident involving the Gloria funicular in Lisbon. My family and the Monegasque people join me in expressing our deep sorrow for this tragedy. We send our deepest condolences to the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

"We join the Portuguese people in thought on this day of national mourning. I kindly ask you, Mr. President, to accept the testimony of our solidarity and my highest consideration."

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The importance of human gestures from Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco

This statement is a reminder of the importance of human gestures in royalty. Despite being figures associated with luxury, both Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco have once again shown that, above all, they are committed to human causes. The solidarity they have expressed through this message highlights their empathy and their willingness to support those who suffer worldwide.

In times of pain, these gestures of empathy from prominent figures such as members of the Monegasque royal family have a positive impact. They serve as an example for other world leaders, reminding them that humanity must prevail over political and social borders.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

This type of international statement also highlights the role of the monarchy in world affairs. Although they are associated with more ceremonial duties, sovereigns like Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco have the ability to mobilize emotional support in times of crisis. Yes, strengthening the bonds of solidarity among peoples.

Meanwhile, Portuguese authorities continue to investigate the accident and the entire country faces the harsh reality of the tragedy. The testimonies of the survivors and the ongoing investigations will continue to shed light on what happened.