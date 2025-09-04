The gesture Mary of Denmark has had with her employees that Frederik X will not forget

Mary of Denmark has once again shown why she is one of the most beloved and admired queens in Europe. Always elegant, Mary has once again succeeded with her image, but this time it wasn't her style that drew the most attention, but her attitude. The queen made a very special gesture toward her employees at The Mary Foundation that her husband, King Frederik, hasn't forgotten.

In a recent work meeting, Mary chose a look very different from what is usually seen in royal households. She posed without makeup, showed her natural face, and wore her prescription glasses and a comfortable hairstyle. This change made an impact, but it also inspired because her goal was clear: to appear approachable, authentic, and simple in front of her team.

She also wore a white dress with three-quarter sleeves, a bateau neckline, and a ruched center. She completed the outfit with a discreet gold necklace. The ensemble reflected a perfect mix of professionalism and naturalness, and the queen wanted to make it clear that, above all, she is just another member of the team.

Mary of Denmark, wife of Frederik, isn't the first time she changes her look

Her foundation has been working on a new campaign focused on healthy leisure for children and young people. They have pointed out that safe and educational recreational activities can foster self-esteem, personal development, and a sense of community. The queen has been directly involved in this initiative, has participated in every detail, and has worked side by side with her employees.

Mary of Denmark has also broken the mold in other ways; lately, she has become fond of manicures in bright shades, such as magenta. She has thus moved away from the traditional nude colors of royal protocol. She has opted for a more current, freer image.

She has also challenged old royal dress codes and has worn denim jerseys. She has incorporated denim into her queenly wardrobe. With this, she has claimed a style that balances modernity and classicism.

Frederik won't forget what Mary of Denmark has done for her workers

The gesture of attending a meeting without makeup was more than an aesthetic choice. It was a statement of intent. She wanted her workers to see her not as a distant figure, but as a colleague.

Frederik has deeply valued that gesture. He hasn't forgotten it. He has seen in Mary not only a modern queen, but a committed, approachable, and authentic woman.