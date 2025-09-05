Important decision James Middleton, Kate Middleton's brother: 'A family...'

This week, James Middleton surprised everyone with some intimate and honest statements given to Hello! magazine. Kate Middleton's brother was seen at the Berkshire estate, where he lives with his wife, Alizée, his 18-month-old son Iñigo, and their six dogs. Without a doubt, it is a calm environment where he has reflected on his life and the lessons he has learned.

"We are a very close family," he said when asked about his relationship with his parents and sisters, including the Princess of Wales. This phrase sums up not only the Middleton connection but also the decisive role they played during James's darkest moments. What is behind this confession that mixes fragility, resilience, and gratitude?

| Europa Press

James Middleton decides to share his mental health struggles

James Middleton grew up in Reading, in a family that has been in the media spotlight since his sister Kate became a member of the British royal family. His parents, Carole and Michael, live in Bucklebury, just a five-minute drive (8 km) from where James lives with his wife and son.

During the interview, James Middleton opened up about one of the hardest chapters of his life: the clinical depression he suffered in 2017. At 38 years old, he acknowledges that period was marked by darkness, suicidal thoughts, and a sense of emptiness that kept him from enjoying life: "I used to think: I have so many privileges. What reason do I have to be depressed? But it's like having cancer in your mind, it takes over you," he explained sincerely.

The key, according to his own words, was accepting that mental health must be treated as an essential aspect of life. "Today it's part of our daily conversations, instead of being something we hide," he confessed. By sharing his experience, James aims to normalize a topic that still carries stigmas, even in families with public profiles like his.

During that period, he found support in his dog: "She gave me unconditional love, regardless of the mood I was in," he recalled. The dog broke his isolation, even on sleepless nights: "She would bring me one of her boots while I was tossing and turning, unable to sleep." That strong bond inspired him to write his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, published last year.

James Middleton highlights the value of his family

Beyond his personal struggle, James Middleton wanted to emphasize the essential role his family played during those difficult years. "We are a very close family, and we're lucky to see each other often. My parents play an important role in bringing us all together," he noted.

The businessman acknowledges that it was not always easy to communicate during his depression, but his sisters, Kate and Pippa, helped him take the first step. "When you love someone so much and you see them having a hard time, it can be difficult to communicate with that person. I found it hard to talk to my family, but they were patient and willing to help me move forward," he wrote in his memoir.

The bond with his parents, Carole and Michael, has also been constant. They live just a five-minute drive (8 km) from his home in Bucklebury, which makes frequent gatherings easier. That physical closeness translates into emotional support, a pillar that James has learned to value even more since becoming a father.

In fact, animals have been a bridge between his painful memories and the hope of a peaceful present. All his cocker spaniels are descended from Ella, the dog who accompanied him during his darkest days.

Today, those dogs play with Iñigo, whose first year was marked by endearing scenes: "During the first year of his life, Iñigo thought he was a dog. He crawled on all fours, which was very funny to watch. His first word was 'woof'."

James Middleton's story shows the strength of vulnerability and the power of family bonds as a refuge in difficult times. His words reveal how Kate Middleton and the rest of his loved ones were decisive in his recovery. The key will be to see how this intimate and honest message inspires others to talk about mental health without fear or prejudice.