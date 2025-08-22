England speechless over breaking news about Queen Camilla

England has been left speechless because Camilla has put an end to her private vacation. She did so after her much-discussed getaway through the Mediterranean, a trip aboard the spectacular yacht Zenobia. The vessel is owned by millionaire Wafic Said.

The wife of King Charles III reappeared with him last week and was present at the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day. She also attended a religious service at the chapel near Balmoral Castle. The monarch is staying there these days.

This past Thursday Camilla left Scotland and traveled to York to fulfill a new commitment: She presided over the second day of the Ebor Festival. This is one of the most important equestrian celebrations in the United Kingdom. Only the prestigious Ascot surpasses it.

Camilla of England leaves Scotland behind to fulfill her commitments

Camilla chose a discreet yet elegant look and wore a pastel-colored coat. Underneath, she wore a dress with a white background and a floral print. On her head, she wore a cream-colored hat and on her feet, low-heeled pumps, a classic and understated choice.

But what has attracted the most attention has been her jewelry. The queen has brought out very special pieces from her personal jewelry box. They aren't part of the Windsor collection; they belong to Camilla herself and most have been gifts from King Charles III.

This time she wore a four-strand pearl necklace, a piece with a topaz and diamond clasp from 1830. The monarch bought it in 2000 for about £23,000. He acquired it at an auction along with the matching earrings.

The queen has worn them on special occasions: She appeared with them at a banquet in Pakistan in 2006. She even wore the set at events after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

No one in England expected the news about Camilla's jewelry

The detail is significant because pearls are associated with mourning, but in addition, the jewel keeps an intimate connection with Charles III. Although Camilla debuted it in 2006, the then prince had bought it six years earlier, just three years after the tragic death of Lady Di. The queen preferred to wait and it was a gesture of prudence.

However, in 2000 the couple were seen together at the Ritz hotel, during Camilla's sister's birthday. That night the current queen wore a very similar pearl necklace. But with a large central emerald.

The country has been left speechless at the reappearance of Camilla with such important jewelry for her.