Surprise in the United Kingdom: The rumor about Prince William and his brother is true

For more than five years, the relationship between Prince William, 43 years old, and his younger brother, Harry, 40, has been deteriorating. Harry's move to the United States with Meghan Markle marked the beginning of a rift that seemed irreversible. However, a new rumor has surprised people in England: the brothers might be closer than ever to reuniting at a family wedding.

The publication of Harry's memoirs, in which he questioned the British Crown, marked a turning point in their fraternal bond. The tensions, far from decreasing, have remained intact, with no visible gestures of reconciliation.

| Europa Press

Not even the harsh blows suffered by the royal family have brought them closer. A little over a year ago, King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed that they were facing a cancer diagnosis.

Prince William of England might soon see his brother

While Kate Middleton has already successfully completed her treatment and is in remission, the monarch continues to undergo chemotherapy. Prince Harry's most recent visit to the United Kingdom allowed only a brief meeting with his father, King Charles III, and his subsequent statements only fueled the distance with William.

Even so, hope remains alive in England that the sons of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, will find common ground. According to the British press, the king would be more willing than his eldest son to encourage a rapprochement. This would be motivated both by his delicate health and by his desire to have his grandchildren close.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

There are three upcoming events on the calendar that could lead to this desired reunion. The first will be the wedding of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, who has announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling. Although Peter doesn't hold a royal title, his closeness to Charles III and his children suggests that William and Harry could both attend the ceremony. There are even rumors that William could serve as best man, although the date has not yet been confirmed.

The second occasion would be the wedding of Ella Mountbatten, daughter of Lord Ivar Mountbatten, the king's second cousin. However, the limited relationship between both family branches makes it less likely that both princes will attend.

| Europa Press

The third and most likely opportunity would be the wedding of Lady Eliza Spencer, niece of Diana, Princess of Wales, who is engaged to Channing Millerd. Given Harry's good relationship with the Spencer family, his presence seems almost certain, which would open the door to a desired reunion with his brother, William.

Thus, the United Kingdom is watching this possible future meeting with anticipation. Amid rumors, old tensions, and media pressure, the possible meeting between William and Harry might be closer than ever. Its outcome, whatever it may be, could mark a new chapter in the recent history of the British monarchy.