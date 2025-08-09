Letizia Ortiz in shock over what Leonor does with her father: 'More and more...'

The scene was summery, bright, and measured to the millimeter. Marivent gardens, spotlights, greetings, and smiles. However, among the official choreography, a detail slipped in that caught attention and changed the conversation. Days earlier, another image, this time on the pier, had already hinted at the same script.

On August 4, the Royal Family gathered about six hundred guests at the Marivent summer reception. There, Leonor and Sofía made their debut as hostesses alongside their parents, taking center stage in a gesture of institutional continuity that did not go unnoticed in Palma.

The presence of Queen Sofía completed the most desired family photo of the summer. Queen Sofía, who was about to not attend due to her sister Irene's delicate health.

The cameras captured knowing glances and fluid conversation between Felipe VI and the Princess of Asturias during the reception. The images, broadcast on video, fueled public commentary: he gave her space and the spotlight; she replied with poise and composure. The scene reinforced an idea that had been taking shape during their stay in Mallorca.

That interpretation was solidified at the Real Club Náutico de Palma, when Leonor made a surprise appearance at the Copa del Rey to accompany her father before competing with the Aifos 500. She greeted female crews, posed with sailors, and bid farewell to the King with an affectionate gesture. There was even an anecdote captured on television: when she tried to leave through the wrong exit, Felipe pointed out the way with laughter. Nothing solemn, very familiar.

Letizia on alert

Meanwhile, the nautical spotlight was on Felipe and Leonor, Letizia Ortiz kept to her own path on the island. The Queen presided over the closing of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest, presented the Master of Cinema to Alberto Iglesias, and once again displayed her cultural profile, anchored every summer in Palma. It is no secret that the relationship between the Kings of Spain is not good.

Jaime del Burgo, former partner of Letizia's sister, claims that he was the Queen's lover for quite some time. These statements are given credibility by Jaime Peñafiel, a leading expert on the Royal Family. Since then, other lovers have appeared on the list, although not confirmed.

The relationship is a charade, but until now Letizia exercised great control over her daughters. Leonor and Sofía need independence and the fact that the eldest has a better relationship with her father than with her, unsettles her.

The interpretation of "closeness" between father and daughter coexists with a structural fact: Leonor has just closed a key stage in her military training. In July, she completed her naval period, receiving the Grand Cross of Naval Merit in Marín, and after the summer she will begin her third year at the General Air Academy. The institutional framework of her appearances in Mallorca also responds to that public roadmap.

Reactions on social media and caution at Zarzuela: from "more and more" to prudence

The most repeated comment on social media was simple: "more and more with her father." That phrase sums up feelings, not official statements. Zarzuela avoids fueling interpretations about private dynamics and limits itself to sharing images and events. But the reality is clear, Felipe and Letizia lead separate lives and the Spanish Queen sees how she loses control over many things.