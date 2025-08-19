King Frederik and Queen Mary, singled out: Denmark can't forget it

Almost a year and a half ago, everything changed when Denmark's then crown prince was photographed in Madrid walking alongside Genoveva Casanova. Those images marked a turning point that was soon followed by his mother's abdication.

The breakup left the royal marriage shaken. Despite their attempts to keep their composure in public, the main person affected was undoubtedly Mary Donaldson, whose usual serenity visibly cracked.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

King Frederik and Queen Mary, singled out

Although time has passed, suspicions about the relationship between the queen and the king haven't completely disappeared. The German press Bunte turned to the analysis of Sascha Morgenstern, a body language expert, who studied early summer images of the couple.

According to him, "the rejection Queen Mary showed toward her husband in the latest photos... was still very sharp. In previous photos, a much greater distance between the couple could be seen. In the most recent photos, she only creates barriers in some of them."

During their trip to the Faroe Islands, the king always walked ahead, and his posture was perceived as part of a protocol role. "What always looks beautiful are the roles of the monarchy. In photos of Mary and Frederik together, the focus always falls on the king of Denmark."

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

"He also always walks ahead of her, which reflects a typical model that fits with the monarchy. We remember Charles and Diana: they were always photographed in such a way that he seemed significantly taller than her. Although that wasn't true."

Mary of Denmark seems she doesn't forget

The expert also pointed out that, despite conciliatory gestures, Mary still shows an emotional barrier. "The relationship has improved, but in none of these photos does she show a completely open gesture toward him; instead, a certain barrier can still be seen."

This examination only fuels interest in the stability of the royal marriage. The contrast between more distant photos from a couple of years ago and current images shows improvement, but not a complete reconciliation.

| Europa Press

The duality between the visible distance and the attempt to regain that connection doesn't go unnoticed. In fact, it directly affects public perception, right at a time when the couple are adding official engagements and drawing much of the media's attention.

With the Danish monarchy always in the international spotlight, these readings and nuances take on special significance. In every official appearance, people analyze beyond protocol: they try to decipher what body language reveals, even when words remain silent.