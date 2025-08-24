A Royal Household informant confirms the open secret about Irene of Greece

The concern at the Palacio de la Zarzuela is evident, although the Royal Household keeps absolute silence. Irene of Greece, Queen Sofía's younger sister, isn't going through her best moment health-wise and her condition keeps her closest circle on edge.

According to journalist Pilar Eyre on her YouTube channel, the palace doctors have decided to stay with Irene 24 hours a day. They are alert to any change in her situation, which as of today is considered delicate. The discretion with which the information is handled contrasts with Pilar Eyre's revelations, who hasn't hesitated to describe what's happening at Zarzuela.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

"Irene of Greece is under very close watch because her health seems to be hanging by a thread. There's a constant coming and going of nurses and doctors, of Orthodox and Catholic priests, as well as the palace's own chaplain. Even the daughters of the emeritus queen are taking turns to accompany their mother during these very difficult times," she recounted in her latest video.

Irene of Greece is very close to her sister

The bond between Sofía and Irene has always been unbreakable. Raised together in exile, their connection has withstood the test of time and circumstances, to the point that both have become inseparable companions.

| Europa Press

Now, with Irene of Greece's health deteriorated, the emeritus queen is completely devoted to Irene, keeping a painful vigil by her side. As Eyre notes in her Lecturas blog, Sofía is "devastated both emotionally and physically," crying day and night.

A person familiar with what's happening in the Royal Household speaks about Irene of Greece

"Fortunately, both Irene and her sister see death not as an end, but as the beginning of a new life," says a source from Zarzuela, according to Eyre.

| Europa Press

This shared spiritual vision has become the only comfort in a somber atmosphere inside Zarzuela. It's a mansion described by some as lonely, despite the constant movement of staff and healthcare personnel seeking to offer relief to the family.

The Royal Household's official silence contrasts with this open secret that spreads by word of mouth. Irene and her sister are facing together the most difficult moment of their lives, with the intimate conviction that death doesn't mean the end, but the beginning of another existence.