The situation has been complicated in several parts of Spain. About twenty wildfires, classified as level 2, have continued to spread uncontrollably in regions such as Castilla y León, Galicia, and Extremadura. Juan Carlos I still hasn't stepped in to help with the situation the country is facing, so the Royal Family has chosen to keep silent about this.

This has already been considered one of the worst waves of fires in the country in at least three decades. The impact has been devastating, and the flames have destroyed thousands of hectares (ha). Several volunteers have offered their help in recent days, working tirelessly.

| Europa Press

The institutional response didn't take long to arrive. The Royal Family has stepped in to show their commitment in the midst of the catastrophe. Doña Sofía has stood out for her generosity.

The royal family is trying to help Spain in the state the country is in

Felipe VI's mother has activated an emergency fund of €50,000 through the foundation that bears her name. With this donation, she has contributed to the recovery of the affected areas and to supporting the families who have lost so much. Her gesture has been valued as a symbol of solidarity and closeness in a critical moment.

Meanwhile, Felipe VI has stepped forward. He has interrupted his private vacation and has reappeared at the headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit in Madrid. There, he has learned about the latest developments regarding the deployment of personnel in the firefighting efforts.

| Europa Press

With this gesture, he has shown his firm commitment to Spain and to the citizens. In addition, he has kept in constant contact with the government and with the presidents of the most affected autonomous communities. He has received updated information about the evolution of the fires and has expressed his support to the political leaders and emergency teams.

Juan Carlos I still hasn't joined the royal family to try to fix the problem the country is suffering

When the fire allows it, the head of state has announced his intention to personally visit the damaged areas. His goal has been clear: to support those affected and to offer a message of hope. The presence of the Crown in these days has been interpreted as an attempt to show that the institution is willing to be close to all citizens.

| Europa Press

However, the silence of Juan Carlos I has drawn attention. The emeritus king hasn't made any public statement nor has he appeared in collective gestures of support. The difference has been evident.

While the royal family has tried to fix everything and provide solutions, Juan Carlos I has stayed on the sidelines. That absence has marked the current situation, highlighting that the royal family has wanted to take a step forward. In light of this information that has been confirmed about Juan Carlos I, keeping himself on the sidelines, the royal family has kept silent.