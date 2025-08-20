The medical team at the royal household makes a decision regarding the latest news about Irene of Greece

The doctors at the Royal Household have made a key decision regarding Irene of Greece. Queen Sofía's sister, who is 83 years old, has experienced a notable decline in recent years. The Royal Household hasn't made an official statement, but concern has grown at Zarzuela.

Lecturas magazine already revealed at the time that Irene, affectionately known as "Aunt Pecu," has suffered from the disease of forgetfulness. This 2025 has been especially decisive, which is why Queen Emerita Sofía has shown so much concern. Princess Leonor's grandmother has had a very different summer.

She has only stayed 48 hours (48 horas) in Marivent. She has preferred to return to Madrid to accompany her sister. Irene has stayed at Zarzuela because the doctors have recommended that she not travel.

Irene of Greece hasn't traveled with her family on the recommendation of the doctors at the Royal Household

The decision has been clear: more peace, rest, and few disruptions. The specialists have considered that Irene's condition is more delicate than previously thought. Pilar Urbano has already recalled that Sofía admitted in an interview that she has never had close friends.

Irene has always been her confidante. Her support in good times and bad. That bond has been unbreakable since exile.

Now the queen emerita hasn't wanted to leave her side. The bond between the two has been stronger than ever. The exact clinical details aren't known, but everything indicates that the situation has been serious.

Pilar Eyre, a journalist who is an expert on the Royal Household, has explained on her YouTube channel that Irene's health is being closely monitored. According to her, Sofía's sister is being watched day and night.

Irene of Greece is well cared for by the medical team at the Royal Household

"At Zarzuela, there is constant activity. Nurses, doctors, Orthodox and Catholic priests, even the palace chaplain, have been coming and going constantly," Eyre has confessed. Queen Emerita Sofía's daughters have also taken turns accompanying their mother because nobody wants to leave Irene alone at any time.

The doctors have decided that her care should be permanent. They have established 24-hour (24 horas) medical supervision each day. The order has been firm: don't leave her alone under any circumstances.

Irene of Greece has been surrounded by care and her family's affection. Discretion has been paramount, but concern within the royal circle has been more than evident.