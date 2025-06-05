Sofía de Borbón shuts down a store: complaints on social media

In a city where mornings usually begin with the bustle of passersby and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, an unusual scene caught the attention of some early risers on Rambla Catalunya in Barcelona. At 9:00 a.m., one of the area's most iconic stores, Mango, opened its doors exclusively for a very special customer: Infanta Sofía.

a purchase with many privileges

According to journalist Pilar Eyre, a friend of hers witnessed how Infanta left the store with several bags in hand before the establishment officially opened to the public. This gesture, which could be interpreted as a security measure to protect the young woman's privacy, hasn't gone unnoticed on social media, where it has sparked a debate about the privileges of royalty.

The garment purchased, a red jumpsuit from the Catalan brand, was Sofía's choice for her recent graduation at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The color coincidence with her mother, Queen Letizia's, outfit at the same event has fueled speculation about a possible style competition between mother and daughter.

division of opinions on social media

Social media have become the epicenter of conflicting opinions. While some users defend the need to ensure the security and privacy of royal family members, others criticize what they consider an excessive use of privileges. Comments like "Why can't she shop like anyone else?" or "This is yet another example of royalty's disconnect from reality" reflect the discomfort of part of the public.

This isn't the first time this type of behavior has been pointed out in the royal household. Queen Letizia herself has been the subject of criticism for similar practices, such as closing stores for private shopping. These actions, although justified for security reasons, fuel the perception of a distant and privileged monarchy.

a show of their airs of superiority

Infanta Sofía's visit to the Mango store in Barcelona, although framed in a context of security and privacy, has reignited the debate about the privileges of royalty at a time when transparency and closeness to the public are more valued than ever. Is this type of gesture a protocol necessity or a sign of disconnect from everyday reality?

What is certain is that every move by royal family members is under public scrutiny, and actions like this only serve to fuel the controversy over the role and privileges of the monarchy in today's society.