U-turn in Shakira's life: the pregnancy that could change everything

Amid a record-breaking world tour and after years of personal turbulence, Shakira is once again making headlines, but this time for a deeply personal reason: her desire to become a mother for the third time. The Colombian artist, who has kept her private life very discreet since her separation from Gerard Piqué, seems ready to take a new step in her family life.

According to recent reports, Shakira has decided to expand her family through surrogacy, hoping to have a daughter who would be born in Miami, her current place of residence. At 48 years old (48 años), and after complicated past experiences with motherhood, the singer has chosen this path to fulfill her wish to have a girl. Sources close to her circle indicate that this process is already underway, although the artist hasn't made any public statements about it.

This possible pregnancy coincides with a period of intense professional activity for Shakira. Her tour "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" has been a resounding success, with sold-out tickets in multiple cities and multimillion-dollar earnings. In addition, her children Milan and Sasha have debuted in the music world with the song "The One," showing that artistic talent runs in the family.

So far, Shakira hasn't confirmed or denied the rumors about her possible motherhood. However, those closest to her have hinted that the singer is excited about the idea of having a daughter. On social media, her followers have expressed their support and enthusiasm at the possibility that the artist will expand her family.

Meanwhile, Gerard Piqué's reaction hasn't been public, although some media outlets have speculated about his possible surprise at the news. Since their separation, the relationship between the two has been the subject of media attention, and this new chapter in Shakira's life could add a new dimension to their shared story.

This turn in Shakira's life has also sparked comparisons with other celebrities who have chosen surrogacy to expand their families. The singer's decision could open a debate about the different forms of motherhood in the entertainment world and beyond.