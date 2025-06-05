Reprimand for Leonor of Bourbon: the reason

Princess Leonor's journey aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, which is part of her military training in the Spanish Navy, has been marked by unexpected challenges that have captured public attention.

Despite her dedication and commitment, recent reports indicate that the heir to the throne has faced difficulties in the demanding physical tests of the program, which has raised concerns both within the military institution and the Royal Household.

what has happened?

During her stay on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, Leonor has received several verbal warnings from her superiors due to physical performance considered below the desired level.

These warnings, although they do not constitute formal sanctions, reflect the importance placed on effort and discipline in military training. According to internal sources, the princess has shown a less enthusiastic attitude toward physical activities, preferring to focus on academic and protocol tasks, where she stands out notably.

In addition, it has been reported that on some occasions Leonor has chosen to rest in her cabin during morning training sessions, which some have interpreted as a lack of involvement. However, it is important to note that these behaviors have not affected her relationship with her peers, with whom she keeps a harmonious and respectful coexistence.

silence from the royal household

The Royal Household has not issued an official statement regarding this information. However, it is presumed that both King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are aware of the situation and might be concerned about the media impact these reports could have on their daughter's public image. Leonor's military training is a key component in her preparation as the future head of the Armed Forces, and any sign of misalignment in this process is a matter of attention.

From the Navy, the sources consulted have emphasized that verbal warnings are a common tool to correct behaviors without resorting to more severe disciplinary measures. They have stressed that the princess has not shown rebellious or insubordinate attitudes, and that her performance in other areas of training is satisfactory.