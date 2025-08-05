Aitana's beauty trick everyone is talking about: it comes from Korea

Few things fascinate the celebrity world as much as discovering the beauty secrets behind radiant skin. Recently, Aitana Ocaña has revealed a facial routine that has sparked all kinds of reactions, not only because of its effectiveness, but also because of its origin: Korean skincare. The Catalan singer, now 25 years old, has admitted that she doesn't enjoy applying cream, but she still faithfully adopts this ritual that gives her a natural glow.

Revelation in Vogue and viral spread on social media

The news broke when Aitana starred in a video for Vogue Spain, narrating her skincare routine step by step. In it, she confessed: "Lately, I've become obsessed with Korean facial cleansing. I really like it, even though I hate doing it." Shortly after, that clip was shared on TikTok, reaching millions of views and flattering comments: "She has the most beautiful face in Spain" or "Authentic and natural beauty."

In addition, specialized outlets like Mejor con Salud have detailed the routine in five steps adapted to Korean skincare. A shorter but effective version of the traditional 10-step ritual came to light.

| Google Imagenes, Canva

Steps that follow her adapted version of K‑Beauty

Aitana explains that she starts with double cleansing: first an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, then a gel or foam to remove residue and impurities. She considers this the key step to achieving that "glowy face effect." Afterward, she applies facial toner, a product that, according to her, she loves because "it leaves your face glowing."

Next, she uses facial serum and eye contour. The serum provides radiance; the eye contour gives specific hydration to the eye area without excess product. The ritual concludes with moisturizer applied to the neck and décolleté. Interestingly, she avoids putting it on her forehead to keep her bangs from getting greasy, a personal touch she has shared with humor and realism.

Authenticity versus rumors

Aitana was very clear about the rumors of cosmetic tweaks: she has stated that she has never had surgery and that her current appearance comes from her own routine and natural makeup. "People were used to seeing me without makeup on Operación Triunfo... I'm in favor of everyone doing whatever they want, but I've never had anything done." Her followers on TikTok celebrated that sincerity: "Natural beauty isn't enough to describe her."

| @aitanax

Dermocosmetic experts endorse her approach: Celia Campos has reminded that basic treatments are essential and shouldn't be swapped. Aitana adopts the essentials of K‑Beauty without overloading her routine with products.

A balanced analysis of her approach

The most striking thing about this routine is its adapted simplicity. K‑Beauty usually suggests up to ten products, but the singer simplifies the ritual by prioritizing the basics that do serve a clear function. Deep cleansing, balanced hydration, and protection. She reflects on how that minimalist approach can deliver results without becoming tedious or expensive.

Moreover, her honest attitude—she admits she hates applying cream, but does it for the benefit—makes that visual perfection even more human. That candor has caused real closeness and interest among her fans.