Marivent Palace announces King Felipe's forceful decision regarding his daughters

At the Marivent reception, Felipe VI made it clear that renewal and tradition are not enemies. Both he and Queen Letizia have managed to give their daughters just enough time to grow up without pressure. Today, Leonor and Sofía are beginning to take on their own place, assuming a more visible role in institutional life.

Leonor and Sofía are no longer just spectators at official events. They have become active participants, with a naturalness that combines the freshness of their youth with their parents' experience. Felipe VI's decision marks the beginning of a new era in the public image of the royal family.

| Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @casareal.es

Marivent: the perfect setting for Leonor and Sofía

The most desired event of the summer began when the king, his daughters, and the emeritus queen walked out through the imposing façade of the palace. In front of them, about 600 guests waited among fans and refreshments, ready for the traditional greeting.

Once again, Marivent was the chosen setting, with its open-air terraces, creating a more relaxed and approachable atmosphere. The attire confirmed it: guayaberas for the men, short dresses for the women, giving the event a less rigid air than other official events.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Leonor and her sister make their debut as hostesses before Balearic society

This year, the hand-kissing ceremony had a special meaning. Leonor and Sofía joined their parents to personally welcome each guest, in a parade that lasted more than 20 minutes. Their warmth and ease captured the attention of everyone present.

After the greeting, the royal family mingled with the attendees, chatting informally about projects and activities. The dinner was designed by chef Andreu Genestra and featured dishes inspired by Balearic tradition.

| Europa Press

The decision by King Felipe VI that projects the future of the Crown

For the past four years, the summer reception has been held in the gardens of Marivent. But in 2025, the event sent a clear message: the continuity of the Crown already has its own names.

Felipe VI decided that Leonor and Sofía would take part in an event that has always been a symbol of closeness with Balearic society. It was not a protocol gesture, but a firm commitment to generational change and the image of an accessible monarchy.

Among the attendees, personalities such as Rafa Nadal, Rudy Fernández, or Jaume Ripoll did not hesitate to congratulate Leonor and Sofía for their role. The king turned a social event into a message for the future. This time, the focus was not on the dinner or the speeches, but on those who were welcoming the guests.