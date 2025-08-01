The rumor Borbón have spread in Mallorca about Queen Sofía and her sister

The Borbón family's summer stay in Mallorca has once again made headlines, and not just because of their official plans. In recent days, information has started circulating about Queen Sofía and her sister, Irene of Greece, that has drawn attention. What they've said has calmed certain comments, but it has also fueled others in the media and social spheres.

Queen Sofía has been a constant presence during Mallorcan summers, so her initial absence hasn't gone unnoticed. The lack of recent images has increased media interest, especially given the absence of public explanations. In that context, various speculations have begun to circulate about her summer stay on the island, which have spread among journalists and followers.

According to reports, the family has shared that Queen Sofía will make an appearance later during her stay on the island. Although she hasn't yet participated in public events, the royal family hasn't shown concern about her absence so far. On the contrary, they've wanted to make it clear that she is part of their usual plans during the summer months.

Mallorca, scene of the wait: Queen Sofía and her sister, Irene of Greece, under scrutiny

Additionally, they've tried to ease rumors about Irene of Greece's health, who hasn't been seen in public for some time. Those close to her assure that there is no reason for concern and that her situation remains stable, with no significant changes. They even don't rule out that she could make an appearance in Mallorca later, as is usual at this time of year.

Regarding Irene, she has always played a secondary role, although it's common to see her with her sister during the summer. This year, her absence has also raised questions, especially because of her age and the close relationship they keep. The possibility that she might join later has been a way to downplay the situation.

The presence of Queen Sofía and Irene of Greece remains key for the royal family

Since Felipe VI's accession to the throne, Queen Sofía has reduced her presence at public events, focusing her activity on more private spheres. However, her stay in Mallorca remains usual and significant for the family, who keep this tradition with a certain solemnity. That's why talk of a future appearance has caused some anticipation.

Although no official statements have been issued, the family's circle seems to convey calm in the face of the rumors that have circulated. The possibility that Queen Sofía and Irene of Greece could make an appearance at any moment remains open. Meanwhile, the rest of the family have continued with their agenda, avoiding public statements and thus showing a clear strategy of calm and prudence.