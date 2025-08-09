Royal house issues a statement about Leonor and Sofía at the most important moment

The arrival of summer has put the spotlight on the Spanish Royal Family, where a rumor circulating about Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía has been officially confirmed. The desired announcement has caused great interest, especially regarding the activities and plans of King Felipe VI's daughters. This summer, as every year, all eyes are on their movements and how they balance their public and private lives.

Although everyone was waiting for an official confirmation, for weeks there was speculation about the destination and the way Sofia and Leonor would spend their vacation. After several days of uncertainty, the Royal Family has finally provided details and cleared up doubts.

| Europapress

The uncertainty about the vacation after the end of King Felipe's daughters' school year

After finishing their studies, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía hadn't officially confirmed where they would spend their summer vacation. The anticipation grew among followers and media, who were waiting for any information about their summer plans. However, the Royal Family kept silent until recently, generating various speculations.

During the period after the end of the academic year, there were questions about whether they would choose to stay in Madrid or move to one of their usual residences. This uncertainty fueled rumors about possible changes to their traditional destinations. It wasn't until now that the Royal Family decided to clear up doubts.

The official confirmation has arrived just before Sofía and Leonor begin their new academic commitments in September. This way, the mystery comes to an end and the image of normality and routine in the lives of the young royals is reinforced.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Official confirmation from the Royal Family: Leonor and Sofía are already enjoying summer

The Royal Family has confirmed that Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have officially started their summer vacation. This year, as is tradition, they will spend part of their days away from their usual residence, in a more relaxed and private environment. The news has been very well received by those who closely follow the royal family, eager to know how they disconnect from the hustle and bustle of their official commitments.

The young women will spend a few days resting at the usual residence in Mallorca, accompanied by their parents, the king and queen. This time of disconnection will allow them to recharge and prepare for the start of their studies in September.

| Europa Press

The tradition of royal vacations in Mallorca

For decades, Mallorca has become the favorite destination for the Royal Family during summer. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are no exception and usually spend an important part of their vacation on the island. There, they combine rest, cultural activities, and family moments away from public scrutiny.

This year hasn't been any different, and Sofía and Leonor have enjoyed the tranquility that Mallorca offers. In addition, the island allows them to keep a more relaxed routine and stay away from the constant focus of the media. The summer residence, known for its discretion, has witnessed endearing moments that foster family unity and personal well-being.