Casa Real's request hits Queen Letizia like a bucket of cold water

Marivent Palace, with its views of the Mediterranean, became the setting for a tradition meant to project normalcy and closeness from the Royal Family. However, this year, the palace walls keep a silent tension, marked by sadness and an obligation that weighs more than ever.

A direct request from Zarzuela has put the fragile summer peace in check, placing Queen Letizia in a position as uncomfortable as it is inevitable.

Last-minute turn by Queen Sofía

For the first time in more than forty years, Queen Sofía had no intention of setting foot in Mallorca. Her decision, considered and deeply personal, replied to the only priority occupying her mind and heart: her sister Irene of Greece.

The princess's health is extremely delicate. Sources close to the former queen describe advanced cognitive decline, a situation that has plunged Sofía into deep desolation. The idea of leaving her sister, her lifelong companion in Zarzuela, to fulfill the summer agenda was, simply, unthinkable.

However, the Crown imposes its own rules. The absence of the former queen in the traditional photo with Balearic authorities, a key institutional event, was a void that Casa Real was not willing to allow. A personal call from King Felipe VI to his mother was necessary.

The next step

Felipe VI's request, however, did not end there. The real directive, the one that has echoed strongly through the halls of Marivent, is the one that directly involves Queen Letizia. From Zarzuela, the need has been conveyed to organize a public outing that brings together Queen Sofía with her daughter-in-law and her granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. This is not a spontaneous meeting, but a meticulously calculated event: a walk through a local market or a landmark street in Palma.

The goal is clear: to project an image of a solid and cohesive family unit, something the public has questioned for years. This demand to stage family harmony brings to mind past moments of tension, such as the well-remembered disagreement at Palma Cathedral in 2018.

For Queen Letizia, known for her zeal in protecting her privacy and that of her daughters, this imposition of a public "charade" with her mother-in-law is a real cold shower. She is forced to take part in a performance that, given Queen Sofía's personal circumstances and the history of their relationship, feels forced and artificial.

Usual strategy increasingly less effective

Casa Real's insistence on this photo is not accidental. It responds to a double strategy. On one hand, they seek to silence any rumors about internal disagreements, presenting a united front at a delicate moment.

On the other hand, they comply with the unwritten demand from the Balearic Government, which grants the use of Marivent in exchange for the monarchy generating visibility and tourist promotion for the island. The image of three generations of royalty strolling through Mallorca is a marketing tool too valuable to give up. However, it is a strategy that is becoming less and less profitable. People are more informed and the press doesn't hide sensitive information as they used to.

The struggle between institutional duty and personal pain is on. In the coming days, we will see whether the image of unity finally prevails or, on the contrary, the reality of a family marked by sadness ends up breaking Zarzuela's script. Will Sofía and Letizia accept?