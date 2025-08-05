Infanta Sofía's dress: it's from Zara, costs less than €10 and is already sold out

Infanta Sofía has once again become the center of attention thanks to the dress she chose for her latest public appearance. It's a design from textile giant Zara that, as of today, is sold out in all stores in our country.

On July 15, there was a great stir around the youngest daughter of the kings of Spain during an important event held at the Zarzuela Palace.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

That day, Infanta Sofía accompanied her parents at the reception for the Board of Trustees of the Spanish Committee Foundation of United World Colleges. However, despite the prominence her mother always enjoys, this time, she was the one who captured all the attention.

All because she attended the event wearing a green dress from Zara that belongs to her mother's personal wardrobe. In fact, it's a garment that Queen Letizia has worn on previous occasions.

Now, Infanta Sofía has once again become the center of attention after choosing another design by Amancio Ortega for the traditional official reception held in Marivent. In fact, this is a dress that, according to the brand's website, costs less than €10 and is already completely sold out in all its stores.

Infanta Sofía once again causes a sensation with the affordable Zara dress she chose for the occasion

This Monday, August 4, the entire Royal Family presided over one of the most important events on their summer agenda on the island of Mallorca: the traditional reception held at Marivent Palace.

| Europapress

As we have seen, authorities from the Balearic Islands and a representation of Balearic society, among them, athletes Rafa Nadal and Rudy Fernández, attended the event.

However, one of the most notable details was the full attendance of the Royal Family. In fact, Queen Sofía's presence was uncertain until the last moment.

| Europa Press

Moreover, for the first time, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía had the opportunity to participate in this official event. This presence, as expected, caused great anticipation among attendees and the media.

Nevertheless, one of the most talked-about details was once again the style of the youngest daughter of the monarchs. For the occasion, the young woman chose a midi dress with a halter neckline and tie-dye print in pink and white tones from Zara.

Infanta Sofía combined this garment with white wedge espadrilles, similar to those worn by Letizia and Leonor. But the most remarkable thing about this outfit was its price.

The dress was sold for €9.99 on sale, although it originally cost €39.95. However, after this great discount, and the possible stir caused around the young woman, it is currently sold out, both in stores and online.