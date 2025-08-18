A spokesperson for the Royal Household announces the decision that Infanta Sofía has just made

A spokesperson for the Royal Household has confirmed that Infanta Sofía has made a key decision for her academic future. The announcement, which has sparked great interest, marks the beginning of a new stage for the youngest daughter of the royals, Felipe and Letizia. The news comes after a summer in which she enjoyed a family vacation in Greece before taking this important step.

The decision, according to the spokesperson, is that Infanta Sofía will settle in the Chiado neighborhood in Lisbon to begin her new university course. The young woman will start her adaptation period on September 8. Classes will officially begin on the 22nd, but her first activity, coincidentally, will be on October 5, Republic Day in Portugal.

| Europa Press

This move is not random, since Infanta Sofía will study politics and international relations at the prestigious Forward College. The institution stands out for its exclusivity and a small group, which will allow for a personalized academic itinerary. In addition, the program has been adapted so that the Infanta can combine her studies with her future institutional responsibilities.

This is the place Infanta Sofía has chosen for her education

The Chiado neighborhood, chosen for her residence, is known for its cosmopolitan atmosphere and cultural richness. Located between Bairro Alto and Baixa Pombalina, in the heart of Lisbon, this historic enclave offers a safe and attractive environment for her education. Its cobblestone streets, iconic cafés, and century-old bookstores will create a unique setting for her daily life and learning.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The academic center where she will study is known for keeping a discreet and exclusive profile, guaranteeing the privacy needed for the royal family. This balance between educational quality and security is essential for the Infanta to fully develop during her stay abroad. The decision reflects the importance placed on Sofía's comprehensive preparation.

Infanta Sofía begins a decisive stage with the support of the Royal Household

The choice of Lisbon, and specifically Chiado, responds to a strategy designed to combine high-level academic training with an environment that fosters adaptation and personal well-being. The Infanta thus faces a stage full of challenges and opportunities, with the support of an environment that promotes her growth both intellectually and personally. This way, this news confirms a significant step in Infanta Sofía's trajectory.

With this new chapter, Infanta Sofía begins her university journey in an international context that will broaden her worldview. Lisbon will be the setting where she strengthens her autonomy and acquires the necessary tools to face her future institutional commitments. The Royal Household has expressed their trust that this experience will become an essential pillar for her development.