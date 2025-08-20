Everyone gets excited after Caroline of Monaco's happy family news: the photos

Caroline of Monaco needs no introduction. Over time, she has become a reference figure in European royalty, both for her style and her discretion. But beyond her public image, there are objects that have accompanied her for decades.

One of them is Pacha III, her iconic 118 ft. (36 meters) yacht, which has already become a symbol of the Monegasque summer. This year, the vessel has been the setting for a double celebration: her daughter-in-law Beatrice's 40th birthday and the anticipation of a new family member.

Caroline of Monaco awaits the arrival of her granddaughter

Beatrice, an Italian journalist and aristocrat, has chosen the French Riviera to celebrate this very special moment. Accompanied by her husband, Pierre Casiraghi, and their children Stefano and Francesco, she has enjoyed a few days of relaxation at sea.

This getaway has not been just another trip. Borromeo is pregnant with her first daughter, which has turned this family voyage into a double celebration. Despite being in an advanced stage of pregnancy, Beatrice has not given up the sea.

From the deck of Pacha III, she was seen showing off her baby bump in a leopard print swimsuit and a white jersey dress. All the while, she watched as Pierre and the children enjoyed trampolines, zip lines, and even a diving session.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi have enjoyed their vacation

There was also time for couple plans. Beatrice swapped her beach look for a floral midi dress and went for a walk with Pierre around the port of Saint-Tropez, where they shared a quiet evening on a terrace.

Among the visitors on board the yacht, the presence of driver Charles Leclerc, a good friend of the Casiraghi family, stood out. The connection between the driver and the Grimaldi family is not new. Both Pierre and Andrea attended a private party to celebrate one of his victories at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The confirmation of the pregnancy came from journalist Inga Griese, a friend of Beatrice after meeting her at a fashion show in Rome. "It was a real pleasure to meet again with the beauty icon Beatrice, who is expecting a girl," she wrote.

The Casiraghi-Borromeo family is thus experiencing a very special moment, marked by the arrival of a new baby. In addition, they are enjoying summer days at sea, all wrapped in that aura of elegance that has always accompanied the Grimaldi family.