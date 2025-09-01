A royal family insider confirms the best news about Queen Sofía

The best news about Queen Sofía has been recently confirmed by a source close to the Royal Family. This revelation comes after a period in which the emeritus queen had kept a low profile due to personal circumstances. Anticipation was growing among monarchy followers, eager to know how her public presence would evolve.

For months, Queen Sofía hadn't participated in official events, especially after the traditional reception at Marivent Palace. It was speculated that her absence was related to her sister's delicate health, Irene of Greece, whom she has been accompanying at all times. However, internal sources have clarified that this pause won't be indefinite.

| Europa Press

The most desired confirmation has now arrived, as Queen Sofía will officially reappear next September 11. Specifically, the queen will be in charge of presiding over the launching of the most innovative frigate of the Spanish Navy, Bonifaz F-111, at the port of Ferrol. This event will mark her return to the official agenda alongside the kings, who have already finished their vacation.

Queen Sofía reappears to preside over a key event of the Spanish Navy

Bonifaz F-111 is an emblematic vessel and the first of a new series that will begin to be an active part of the fleet starting in 2028. The construction is being carried out by Navantia Ferrol, the company also responsible for its two frigates Roger de Lauria and Menéndez de Avilés, which are already under full development. Sofía has also accepted the honor of being the sponsor of this first unit, which underscores her commitment to the Navy and the Armed Forces.

This frigate incorporates state-of-the-art technology, such as the Aegis system and the SPY-7(V) radar. These systems will be installed in phases after the start of water trials. In addition, it will feature an advanced OTO/Melara 127/64 Lightweight cannon, which will increase close-in defense capability with remote control and will be complemented by anti-aircraft missiles on its bow.

After some time away, Queen Sofía resumes an active role in the official agenda with a highly relevant event

For its anti-submarine warfare missions, a specialty of this class of frigates, Bonifaz will carry MK-46/MK-54 torpedoes and MK 32 Mod9 launchers, as well as small cannons that reinforce its offensive power. The construction and modernization of these frigates represent a qualitative leap for the Spanish Navy and its international projection.

With this reappearance, Queen Sofía is gradually resuming her official commitments after a period of discretion. The Royal Family is sending a message of continuity, reaffirming the importance of Sofía in events of national relevance, such as the modernization of the Armed Forces. It is expected that she will soon participate in more key events that highlight her role within the institution.