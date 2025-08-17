Concern grows for Princess Mette-Marit after her daughter Ingrid's move

The Norwegian Royal Family is once again at the center of media attention. In recent weeks, Princess Mette-Marit has shown some unease about the recent changes that directly affect her daughter Ingrid, heir to the throne. The situation has created an unexpected climate that threatens to become a new challenge for the institution.

Ingrid's move to another continent seemed, at first, like a natural step in her academic training. However, what was supposed to be a peaceful chapter in her life has become a subject of public and media debate. What has really happened for Princess Mette-Marit to be so concerned about her daughter's image?

| Europa Press

Ingrid's move to Australia increases Princess Mette-Marit's concern

The problems aren't new in the Norwegian Royal House. In recent years, Marius Borg, Mette-Marit's eldest son, has been involved in several scandals after being detained on different occasions. He is currently awaiting trial on more than 20 charges, including some related to sexual assault.

Amid these turbulent times, Princess Ingrid Alexandra made the decision to move to Australia to continue her studies. Earlier this year, the young woman completed 15 months of military training, a period in which she sought to stay away from media attention. Her new stage seemed destined for normalcy, although reality has turned out differently.

Ingrid's arrival at the University of Sydney at the end of July became an unexpected event. Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon personally accompanied her to settle her into her new residence, aware of what this change meant. However, the uproar in the Australian press didn't take long to erupt.

| Europa Press

In just one week, Ingrid was photographed at different university activities. She appeared at a boat party and also at a visit to the Sydney Aquarium with her classmates. These moments, which for any student would be anecdotes, were amplified by the media and soon became a national topic of conversation.

What seemed like a promising academic start has been overshadowed by the way the local press has portrayed the future queen. The newspaper Dagbladet revealed that some Australian media already call her the "party princess." This label emerged after the publication of images showing her carrying bottles of wine and enjoying student gatherings.

These words reflect the magnitude of the challenge Mette-Marit faces. Her concern isn't limited to the personal sphere, but also focuses on the institutional impact of this overexposure. Every image of Ingrid can become a media weapon that influences her role as future queen.

Experts advise greater control over Princess Ingrid's communication

Princess Mette-Marit's concern is supported by monarchy analysts. Trond Norén Isaksen, an expert in royal affairs, has warned about the need to balance the relationship between Ingrid and the media. "It's very important for Ingrid to meet regularly with Norwegian and international media during her studies," he stated.

The specialist added that the communication strategy should be adjusted. "If, during the three years she’s going to be in Australia, the paparazzi photograph her having fun, they'd be letting the press there define her. Therefore, the palace should also make sure to counter this, allowing Norwegians to get to know her and see other sides of her," he commented.

| Europa Press

The Royal House expert, Katrine Bjelke, explained it this way in the aforementioned media: "For a student to have one or 10 glasses of wine isn't a big deal. But as heir to the Norwegian throne, most of her activities are photographed, commented on, and shared. I've seen more photos of her taken by paparazzi after one week in Australia than in the 21 years she lived in Norway."

This reflection raises a dilemma: allow Ingrid to live like any student or reinforce control over her image. For Princess Mette-Marit, this balance has become a source of worry that can't go unnoticed. The future will tell whether Ingrid's naturalness manages to strengthen the monarchy or, on the contrary, accentuates tensions in the Norwegian Royal House.